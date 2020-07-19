722 Washington Avenue #204

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking garage

Spacious 2-Bedroom Golden Condo Available Now for Short Term Lease! - This bright and spacious two-bedroom, second floor condo is one that cannot be missed! Located on Washington Avenue and on the edge of downtown Golden, this unit resides in a multi-use building with secure-entry and elevators and one assigned parking space in the covered garage. Less than a mile to Colorado School of Mines and just a couple blocks to the Golden shuttle and Golden highway, commuting will be a breeze!



Enjoy the stunning kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to the large combined dining and living rooms with a sliding glass door to your very own private balcony. Through the hallway you'll find the guest bedroom and bathroom, washer and dryer, and the master bedroom with attached master bathroom and walk-in closet.



Residents are responsible for gas and electricity - water, sewer, trash and landscaping are all included. Condo comes with central a/c and ceiling fans. Sorry, no pets. Lease through no later than July 31, 2019.



Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in one of Golden's most coveted residences!! Please call, text, or email to schedule your personal tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599644)