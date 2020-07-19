All apartments in Golden
722 Washington Avenue #204

722 Washington Ave · No Longer Available
Location

722 Washington Ave, Golden, CO 80401
Golden Proper

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Spacious 2-Bedroom Golden Condo Available Now for Short Term Lease! - This bright and spacious two-bedroom, second floor condo is one that cannot be missed! Located on Washington Avenue and on the edge of downtown Golden, this unit resides in a multi-use building with secure-entry and elevators and one assigned parking space in the covered garage. Less than a mile to Colorado School of Mines and just a couple blocks to the Golden shuttle and Golden highway, commuting will be a breeze!

Enjoy the stunning kitchen complete with stainless appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space. The kitchen opens up to the large combined dining and living rooms with a sliding glass door to your very own private balcony. Through the hallway you'll find the guest bedroom and bathroom, washer and dryer, and the master bedroom with attached master bathroom and walk-in closet.

Residents are responsible for gas and electricity - water, sewer, trash and landscaping are all included. Condo comes with central a/c and ceiling fans. Sorry, no pets. Lease through no later than July 31, 2019.

Don't miss this opportunity to live in a great location in one of Golden's most coveted residences!! Please call, text, or email to schedule your personal tour.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599644)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have any available units?
722 Washington Avenue #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Golden, CO.
What amenities does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have?
Some of 722 Washington Avenue #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 722 Washington Avenue #204 currently offering any rent specials?
722 Washington Avenue #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 722 Washington Avenue #204 pet-friendly?
No, 722 Washington Avenue #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Golden.
Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 offer parking?
Yes, 722 Washington Avenue #204 offers parking.
Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 722 Washington Avenue #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have a pool?
No, 722 Washington Avenue #204 does not have a pool.
Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have accessible units?
No, 722 Washington Avenue #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have units with dishwashers?
No, 722 Washington Avenue #204 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 722 Washington Avenue #204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 722 Washington Avenue #204 has units with air conditioning.
Similar Listings

Altitude
303 Jackson Dr
Golden, CO 80403
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way
Golden, CO 80401
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr
Golden, CO 80401
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd
Golden, CO 80401
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St
Golden, CO 80401

