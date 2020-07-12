/
golden proper
204 Apartments for rent in Golden Proper, Golden, CO
3 Units Available
West 8th Golden
1410 8th St, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,013
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,037
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,043
1485 sqft
Welcoming community with park and outdoor courtyard space with fire pit for entertaining. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, energy-efficient windows and double vanity sinks. Fun pub with beer on tap right in the community!
7 Units Available
Vista At Trappers Glen
11736 W Chenango Dr, Morrison, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,516
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
922 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchen, fireplace and washer/dryer. Central air conditioning/heat. Pet-friendly community with dog park, clubhouse, pool, hot tub, playground and TV lounge. Online payment portal. Close to local bus stop.
1 Unit Available
Altitude
303 Jackson Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,049
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish, modern apartments with a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Tons of on-site amenities, including a cafe, gym, and media room. Near White Ash Mine Park and Cannonball Creek Brewing Company.
1 Unit Available
405 Ford St
405 Ford Street, Golden, CO
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
2080 sqft
405 Ford St Available 08/01/20 $720 per bedroom 5 beds 2 baths Amazing Mtn Views - Here we have this amazing and very large home on top of a Golden, CO hill.
1 Unit Available
1275 Washington Avenue #R403 R403
1275 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
2 Bedrooms
$3,150
1597 sqft
Luxurious Loft In Downtown Golden - This marvelous and rare two-bedroom + office, fourth floor, west facing loft is one that cannot be missed! Located in the heart of downtown Golden, this loft resides in a private and secure-entry building with
1 Unit Available
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
940 sqft
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex.
12 Units Available
Outlook Golden Apartments
544 Golden Ridge Rd, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,710
883 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1198 sqft
Wide open living spaces with abundant natural light. Roomy kitchens with islands and abundant counter/cabinet space. Dog park and dedicated pet grooming station. Bike and ski gear maintenance space. Walking distance to light rail station.
1 Unit Available
501 Golden Circle #101
501 Golden Circle, Golden, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1050 sqft
501 Golden Circle #101 Available 07/30/20 Great Condo with Quick Access to the City and Mountains! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.
22 Units Available
Glen at Lakewood
453 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,161
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1086 sqft
Park-like landscaping with walking paths, picnic areas, and mature trees. Private patio/balcony with all floor plans. Resort-style pool with lounge chairs. Less than a mile to US-6.
18 Units Available
Silver Reef Apartments
12419 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,224
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1021 sqft
Open floor plans with breakfast bars and spacious bedrooms. Fitness room, tennis and volleyball courts. DVD Library. Minutes from US-6.
11 Units Available
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,011
549 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
760 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy a view of the Rockies from these recently updated units. Community conveniences include a business center and on-site laundry. Near the Bear Creek Greenbelt. Easy access to the Federal Center Light Rail Station.
15 Units Available
Newgate Apartments
10400 W 44th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,085
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1161 sqft
Newgate Apartments in Wheat Ridge, CO invites you to join our vibrant, welcoming neighborhood. We offer large, newly updated one and two bedroom apartments built with modern floor designs and packed with great amenities.
10 Units Available
Timberline Farms
11700 W 58th Ave, Arvada, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,593
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,973
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,617
1543 sqft
If the serene character of Timberline Farms seems to echo an authentic wine country retreat, it's intentional.
16 Units Available
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,535
679 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,560
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1118 sqft
Luxury 1-2 bedroom apartments situated minutes from I-70 and C-470. Near attractions like Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Tanglewood Sports Park. Amenities include a swimming pool, coffee bar and volleyball court.
16 Units Available
Summit At Red Rocks
12 S Holman Way, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1278 sqft
Quiet residential community surrounded by the downtown Denver backdrop. On-site heated indoor pool. Very family friendly environment.
43 Units Available
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,925
1087 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
1353 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom homes situated in a French Mountain Chateau-style property located near Colorado Mills Mall and Denver West Village. Each home offers spectacular views of the Colorado foothills or downtown Denver.
22 Units Available
Camden Denver West
1910 Denver West Dr, Golden, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,789
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant natural light from huge windows. Sleek upgrades like tile backsplashes and designer fixtures. Garage parking and additional storage available. Resort-style pool with fountain and stone sundeck.
13 Units Available
Falls at Lakewood
12160 W Nevada Dr, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
850 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1050 sqft
We are a pet-friendly community with one-, two-, three and four-bedroom homes in Lakewood.
13 Units Available
Union West
35 Van Gordon St, Lakewood, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,536
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,056
1127 sqft
Union West is located in Lakewood, Colorado. A sub-urban community, these units feature 9' ceilings, patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens with quartz countertops, and pet-friendly amenities, including an on-site pet park.
10 Units Available
WestLink at Oak Station
1665 Pierson St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,617
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1137 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,243
1290 sqft
Community opened in Spring 2015, so new residents will be among the first. Comfortable living with private patio/balcony and in-home laundry. Fitness room with cardio machines, free weights, and space for yoga. Just one half mile to the nearest light rail station.
8 Units Available
Parkview Terrace
12577 W Dakota Ave, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Townhouse-style community near Highway 6 and Highway C470. Also close to Colorado Mills Shopping Center and Green Mountain Park. Two-story 1-3 bedroom apartments with a private patio or balcony. On-site laundry available.
13 Units Available
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,411
673 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1101 sqft
Generous storage, with walk-in closets for each bedroom in every floorplan. Resort-style pool with sun shelf and tanning deck. Fast access to US-6, green spaces, and multi-use trails.
37 Units Available
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl, Lakewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,200
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1260 sqft
Daily convenience with on-site management, package receiving, and options for online rent payment. Washer and dryer in every home. Less than five minutes to US-6.
73 Units Available
Oak Street Station
1420 Oak Street, Lakewood, CO
Studio
$1,310
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,475
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
911 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by for a tour. When you make Oak Street home, you will experience top of the line features and some of the most unique amenities in the area.
