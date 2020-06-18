All apartments in Golden
Golden, CO
152 Washington Ave #201
152 Washington Ave #201

152 Washington Avenue · (720) 500-6473
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

152 Washington Avenue, Golden, CO 80403
Golden Proper

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 152 Washington Ave #201 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 940 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex. Super close to downtown Golden, and School of Mines, youll have easy access to local business, entertainment, trails, local parks, and more. Inside this beautiful home youll find bright walls, open concept living, dining, and kitchen space with vaulted ceilings and sky lights in the living room. Large fenced yard with huge deck. Overlooks creek. Pets welcome.

Security deposit is same as rent. Prefer a 12 month lease. Pet friendly- pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 additional. Appliances included are stove/oven, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Utilities included: Water, sewer, and trash. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.

03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.

(RLNE5655427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 152 Washington Ave #201 have any available units?
152 Washington Ave #201 has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 152 Washington Ave #201 have?
Some of 152 Washington Ave #201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 152 Washington Ave #201 currently offering any rent specials?
152 Washington Ave #201 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 152 Washington Ave #201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 152 Washington Ave #201 is pet friendly.
Does 152 Washington Ave #201 offer parking?
No, 152 Washington Ave #201 does not offer parking.
Does 152 Washington Ave #201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 152 Washington Ave #201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 152 Washington Ave #201 have a pool?
No, 152 Washington Ave #201 does not have a pool.
Does 152 Washington Ave #201 have accessible units?
No, 152 Washington Ave #201 does not have accessible units.
Does 152 Washington Ave #201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 152 Washington Ave #201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 152 Washington Ave #201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 152 Washington Ave #201 does not have units with air conditioning.
