Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

152 Washington Ave #201 Available 05/01/20 Downtown Golden Duplex - Home Sweet Home: Two-bedroom, one-bathroom upper unit duplex. Super close to downtown Golden, and School of Mines, youll have easy access to local business, entertainment, trails, local parks, and more. Inside this beautiful home youll find bright walls, open concept living, dining, and kitchen space with vaulted ceilings and sky lights in the living room. Large fenced yard with huge deck. Overlooks creek. Pets welcome.



Security deposit is same as rent. Prefer a 12 month lease. Pet friendly- pet deposit is $300 for first pet, $200 additional. Appliances included are stove/oven, refrigerator, washer, and dryer. Utilities included: Water, sewer, and trash. Please call for more information or to schedule a tour.



03/22/20 UPDATE - WE ARE SHOWING! - WE WILL KEEP 6ft DISTANCE AND SANITIZE / WIPE ALL DOORKNOBS, LIGHT SWITCHES, RAILINGS, ETC.



