4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E

Amenities
Updated and Spacious 1BD*, 1BA Denver Condo with Bonus Loft and 1-Car Garage, Near Shopping, Dining and Parks - THE BASICS
RENT: $1,380
INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash
BEDROOMS: 1* (with bonus loft)
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: 1-car garage, guest parking
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000
(RLNE4690381)