Home
/
Glendale, CO
/
4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E

4876 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4876 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
Updated and Spacious 1BD*, 1BA Denver Condo with Bonus Loft and 1-Car Garage, Near Shopping, Dining and Parks - THE BASICS

RENT: $1,380
INCLUDED: water, sewer, trash
BEDROOMS: 1* (with bonus loft)
BATHROOMS: 1 (full)
PARKING: 1-car garage, guest parking

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Sorry, no pets
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 15% of a months rent
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
720-739-3000

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4690381)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have any available units?
4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have?
Some of 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E offers parking.
Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have a pool?
No, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E does not have a pool.
Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have accessible units?
No, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E has units with dishwashers.
Does 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 4876 E. Kentucky Ave Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.
