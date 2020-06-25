All apartments in Glendale
4858 E Kentucky Ave Unit D
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

4858 E Kentucky Ave Unit D

4858 E Kentucky Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4858 E Kentucky Ave, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Convenient 2 Bedroom Condo in Glendale! - Available for 1 year lease
Just blocks away from City Set, Infinity Park, Cherry Creek shopping mall, Cherry Creek bike path, dog parks, breweries, and so much more! You can join the Glendale Athletic Club that is only a couple of blocks away for only $8.00 per month as a resident of Glendale!
Close shopping proximity to King Soopers, Whole Foods, Home Depot, and restaurants along Colorado Blvd. Convenient location for highway access to I-25.
Only a short drive to Glendale shopping center or Cherry Creek Mall.
Property features an updated kitchen and spacious bedrooms. West Bedroom features lovely vaulted ceilings.
1 Car Garage is attached. Plenty of open parking for additional car or visitors!
Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.
Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.
Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.
Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com
Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.
Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.
Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.
If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.
Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.
Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.
48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.
The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com

(RLNE4827545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

