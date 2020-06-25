4858 E Kentucky Ave Unit D

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dog park parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Convenient 2 Bedroom Condo in Glendale! - Available for 1 year lease

Just blocks away from City Set, Infinity Park, Cherry Creek shopping mall, Cherry Creek bike path, dog parks, breweries, and so much more! You can join the Glendale Athletic Club that is only a couple of blocks away for only $8.00 per month as a resident of Glendale!

Close shopping proximity to King Soopers, Whole Foods, Home Depot, and restaurants along Colorado Blvd. Convenient location for highway access to I-25.

Only a short drive to Glendale shopping center or Cherry Creek Mall.

Property features an updated kitchen and spacious bedrooms. West Bedroom features lovely vaulted ceilings.

1 Car Garage is attached. Plenty of open parking for additional car or visitors!

Water, Sewer, Stormwater, Trash will be included in rent for an additional $75/month.

Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. No large or dangerous dogs.

Pet fee: $35/mt for 1 pet; $45/mth for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00 per person. Additional screening charge for applicant who has resided in states other than CO may apply.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted.

48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.rentmedenver.com If the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



