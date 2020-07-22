4844 East Kentucky Avenue

Amenities

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom top level condo in Cedar Point will welcome you with 614 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a carport.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail, Playa del Carmen Park, and City of Potenza Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Home Depot, Mod Market, Jax Fish House, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.



