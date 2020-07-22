All apartments in Glendale
Last updated November 5 2019 at 1:03 AM

4844 East Kentucky Avenue

4844 East Kentucky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4844 East Kentucky Avenue, Glendale, CO 80246
Glendale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

This stunning 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom top level condo in Cedar Point will welcome you with 614 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all new stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, and a pantry. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, vaulted ceilings, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, and lots of natural light. Parking for this property is a carport.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the covered balcony. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Cherry Creek Trail, Playa del Carmen Park, and City of Potenza Park. Also nearby are Whole Foods, Home Depot, Mod Market, Jax Fish House, Downtown Denver, Cherry Creek Shopping Center, and many shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, and yard care.

*** 18 MONTH LEASE ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have any available units?
4844 East Kentucky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CO.
What amenities does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have?
Some of 4844 East Kentucky Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4844 East Kentucky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4844 East Kentucky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4844 East Kentucky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue offers parking.
Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have a pool?
No, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4844 East Kentucky Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4844 East Kentucky Avenue has units with air conditioning.
