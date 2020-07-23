Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Frederick, CO with garages

Frederick apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6638 Catalpa Circle
6638 Catalpa Circle, Frederick, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,075
844 sqft
6638 Catalpa Circle Available 08/01/20 Brand New Apartment in House. Full Kitchen and Entrance with Private Key! - BRAND NEW 844 sf apartement in the basement of a home.

Last updated July 23 at 07:55 AM
1 Unit Available
6286 Taft Street
6286 Taft Street, Frederick, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2005 sqft
Beautiful Turn Key Home with Mountain Views. HUGE Backyard. Very Isolated Location. 3 Car Garage, Loft, Fireplace, Built Ins, Master Suite.
Results within 1 mile of Frederick
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
54 Units Available
Union Pointe
1605 County Road 1, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,350
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,729
1144 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Welcome to Union Pointe, a brand-new, stylish community in Longmont, Colorado.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10675 Durango Pl
10675 Durango Place, Weld County, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1371 sqft
3 BR, 2.5 bath Home for Rent, new interior, 10675 Durango Pl. - NEW INTERIOR in 2019 because of a fire restoration, including kitchen cabinets and appliances, all flooring & paint, most windows and doors.
Results within 5 miles of Frederick
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
21 Units Available
Watermark at Harvest Junction
766 S Martin St, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,350
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,165
1415 sqft
This luxury community offers beautiful interiors, modern finishes, and lots of storage. On-site game area, pool with cabanas, and a dog park. Valet trash service provided. Detached garages available.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
19 Units Available
Springs at Sandstone Ranch
2051 Zlaten Dr, Longmont, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,368
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,881
1135 sqft
Situated beside Sandstone Ranch. Luxury townhome-style apartments with ground level private entries. Multiple amenities, including a clubhouse, outdoor kitchen and complimentary coffee bar. Swimming pool, fitness center and pet playgrounds also on-site. Furnished apartments available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Ironhorse Apartments
1600 Iron Horse Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,359
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1169 sqft
One- to two-bedroom apartments offering granite counters, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Community highlights include a pool, dog park, gym and business center. Near State Route 119 and Fox Hill Country Club.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1759 Phillips Court
1759 Phillips Court, Erie, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2300 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Beautiful Home in Erie - Property Id: 64838 Two story house on a cul-de-sac by Country Woods Park in Erie available for rent 8/15.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
256 Montgomery Drive
256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1240 sqft
256 Montgomery Drive Available 08/24/20 256 Montgomery Drive, Erie, CO 80516 - This 2 bedroom home backs up to open space and has some of the best Rocky Mountain views in Erie! It's in a very central location and is within walking distance of the

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10470 Dresden St.
10470 Dresden Street, Firestone, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1800 sqft
10470 Dresden St. Available 08/05/20 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom House Available for Rent in Firestone, CO - Situated in a lovely Firestone neighborhood this spacious home features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms and a 2 car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
919 Timber Ct.
919 Timber Court, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1584 sqft
919 Timber Ct. Available 09/03/20 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Garage, Fenced Yard. 919 Timber Ct - 3 BR, 2 bath, 2 Story House, 2 Car Detached Garage Main floor large master bedroom & full bath.

Last updated April 8 at 07:31 AM
1 Unit Available
397 Smith Cir
397 Smith Circle, Erie, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1241 sqft
Come see this fabulous 2BD, 3BA townhome in the coveted area of Grandview Estates. Large living room with newer carpet and fresh paint.

Last updated April 4 at 11:15 AM
1 Unit Available
1269 Trail Ridge Road
1269 Trail Ridge Road, Longmont, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2235 sqft
1269 Trail Ridge Road Available 06/01/20 BEAUTIFUL HOME IN DESIREABLE WOLF CREEK NEIGHBORHOOD IN LONGMONT AVAILABLE JUNE 1! - This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bath home has a huge kitchen and family area with a formal living and dining

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
6338 Stagecoach Ave.
6338 Stagecoach Avenue, Firestone, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2789 sqft
6338 Stagecoach Ave. Available 05/01/20 AWESOME 3 BED/2.5 BATH HOME IN RIDGE CREST SUBDIVISION-FIRESTONE AVAILABLE MAY 1! - This immaculate, open-floor plan home in Firestone is ideal for families and entertaining.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49 AM
1 Unit Available
1073 Ponderosa Cir
1073 Ponderosa Circle, Longmont, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1680 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH NE LONGMONT HOME AVAILABLE MAY 1!! - This Longmont home is clean, spacious and has newer carpet on the main floor and newer paint throughout.
Results within 10 miles of Frederick
Last updated July 23 at 06:43 AM
6 Units Available
Victoria Inn
2400 W 17th Ave, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,345
588 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,814
777 sqft
Apartments with classic charm in a great location near I-25. Community amenities include guest suite, guest parking and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, fireplace, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. A smoke-free community.
Last updated July 23 at 06:14 AM
16 Units Available
Fox Ridge Apartments
3800 Pike Rd, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,278
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
These smoke-free apartments feature walk-in closets and fireplaces. Community amenities include a coffee bar, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Just minutes from the shopping along Hover Street.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
33 Units Available
Cloverbasin Village Apartments and Townhomes
630 S Peck Dr, Longmont, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,249
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,237
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1239 sqft
Modern living on the west side of the city. Outstanding on-site amenities including a pool, playground, fire pit and grill area. Apartments include updated appliances, walk-in closets and spacious layouts with an all-electric kitchen.
Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
8 Units Available
Platte View Landing
90 Miller Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,329
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,839
1166 sqft
On-site management, 24 hour maintenance, and 30 day move-in satisfaction guarantee for unbeatable resident care. Resort-style pool and hot tub flanked by lounge chairs and grill stations. Walk-in closets and in-home washer/dryer with all floor plans
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
19 Units Available
Northeast Westminster
Arbour Square
14770 Orchard Pkwy, Westminster, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
990 sqft
Amenities include granite counters, gourmet kitchens, stainless appliances, walk-in closets, and full-size W/D. Pet-friendly community, featuring studio-3 bedroom homes with easy access to I-25. Located in Westminster along Denver's northern corridor.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
29 Units Available
North Washington
Parkhouse
14310 Grant St, Thornton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,375
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,223
1275 sqft
Be the first to live in these brand new apartments located in the heart of Thornton. Surrounded by beautiful parks and hiking trails, with easy access to I-25 and downtown Denver. Spacious interiors and modern finishes.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
6 Units Available
Solaire Apartments
1287 S 8th Ave, Brighton, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,383
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1085 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Abundant storage space with walk-in closets in every floor plan. Resort-style pool with lap lanes, sun shelf and lounge chairs. Outdoor lounge with firepit. Less than a mile to US-85.
Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
137 Units Available
South Main Station
485 2nd Ave, Longmont, CO
Studio
$1,263
568 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1097 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual, self-guided or in-person tours are available by appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Palisade Park
16815 Huron St, Broomfield, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,410
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Make Palisade Park your new home! Our apartments in Broomfield, Colorado come in a wide array of spacious floor plans with one-, two-, and three-bedroom options.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Frederick, CO

Frederick apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

