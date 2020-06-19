All apartments in Fort Collins
5333 Cinquefoil Lane

5333 Cinquefoil Lane · (970) 644-6460
Location

5333 Cinquefoil Lane, Fort Collins, CO 80528
Willow Brook

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
dog park
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home faces the quiet "Stargazer Park" that features a fountain and tree lined streets. It has an inviting covered front porch that leads into an open-concept, great room floor plan and has a relaxing, private fully fenced backyard. This spacious home has an alley entrance, includes an attached 2 car garage and a large unfinished basement. Located 1/2 block from community clubhouse, swimming pool and working observatory. Nearby are walking paths, Twin Silo Park, tennis courts, pickleball courts, dog park and plenty of shopping and dining and much more! Apply today! This home will not last!

Pet Policy: Pets welcome, small-medium dogs only, additional fees apply.
Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane have any available units?
5333 Cinquefoil Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fort Collins, CO.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane have?
Some of 5333 Cinquefoil Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5333 Cinquefoil Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5333 Cinquefoil Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5333 Cinquefoil Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5333 Cinquefoil Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5333 Cinquefoil Lane does offer parking.
Does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5333 Cinquefoil Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5333 Cinquefoil Lane has a pool.
Does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane have accessible units?
No, 5333 Cinquefoil Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5333 Cinquefoil Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5333 Cinquefoil Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
