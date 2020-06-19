5333 Cinquefoil Lane

Amenities

This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home faces the quiet "Stargazer Park" that features a fountain and tree lined streets. It has an inviting covered front porch that leads into an open-concept, great room floor plan and has a relaxing, private fully fenced backyard. This spacious home has an alley entrance, includes an attached 2 car garage and a large unfinished basement. Located 1/2 block from community clubhouse, swimming pool and working observatory. Nearby are walking paths, Twin Silo Park, tennis courts, pickleball courts, dog park and plenty of shopping and dining and much more! Apply today! This home will not last!



Pet Policy: Pets welcome, small-medium dogs only, additional fees apply.

Utilities: Tenant pays all utilities



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 7/3/20



