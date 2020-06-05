1300 West Stuart Street

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is getting fully repainted in the last 2 weeks of June, and will be available to rent at the beginning of July! This home is located close to central Fort Collins, next to the intersection of Prospect and Shields. This home allows pets, so it won't last long! Reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 for more information.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 7/8/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.