Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:38 PM

1300 West Stuart Street

1300 West Stuart Street · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1300 West Stuart Street, Fort Collins, CO 80526
Prospect-Shields

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 18 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 944 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bed 1.5 bath apartment is getting fully repainted in the last 2 weeks of June, and will be available to rent at the beginning of July! This home is located close to central Fort Collins, next to the intersection of Prospect and Shields. This home allows pets, so it won't last long! Reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 for more information.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,345, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,345, Available 7/8/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1300 West Stuart Street have any available units?
1300 West Stuart Street has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
Is 1300 West Stuart Street currently offering any rent specials?
1300 West Stuart Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1300 West Stuart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1300 West Stuart Street is pet friendly.
Does 1300 West Stuart Street offer parking?
No, 1300 West Stuart Street does not offer parking.
Does 1300 West Stuart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1300 West Stuart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1300 West Stuart Street have a pool?
No, 1300 West Stuart Street does not have a pool.
Does 1300 West Stuart Street have accessible units?
No, 1300 West Stuart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1300 West Stuart Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1300 West Stuart Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1300 West Stuart Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1300 West Stuart Street does not have units with air conditioning.
