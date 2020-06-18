Amenities

121 Edwards Street Available 08/19/20 Walk to Campus and Be Neighbors to Cafe Vino! Awesome fenced front yard close to Old Town! - This beautiful updated four-bedroom home is located next to Cafe Vino and within walking distance to CSU and Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout the house with open and bright windows give this home a vivacious feel. This four-bedroom, two-bath home includes washer and dryer, fenced yard, and all kitchen appliances! Super unique you've got to take a tour! Pets are welcome! Availalbe August 2020



My House Property Services

www.myfortcollinshome.com

970-689-8803



