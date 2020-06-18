All apartments in Fort Collins
121 Edwards Street

121 Edwards Street · (970) 689-8803 ext. 213
Location

121 Edwards Street, Fort Collins, CO 80524
Historic Fort Collins High School

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Edwards Street · Avail. Aug 19

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
121 Edwards Street Available 08/19/20 Walk to Campus and Be Neighbors to Cafe Vino! Awesome fenced front yard close to Old Town! - This beautiful updated four-bedroom home is located next to Cafe Vino and within walking distance to CSU and Old Town. Hardwood floors throughout the house with open and bright windows give this home a vivacious feel. This four-bedroom, two-bath home includes washer and dryer, fenced yard, and all kitchen appliances! Super unique you've got to take a tour! Pets are welcome! Availalbe August 2020

Please be advised My House only accepts three applicants and or applications per household, unless it is a legal extra occupancy permitted home. Occupancy in a residential dwelling unit (single-family, duplex, and multifamily)
is restricted to: one family as defined by The City of Fort Collins, and not more than one additional person (https://www.fcgov.com/neighborhoodservices/occupancy)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Edwards Street have any available units?
121 Edwards Street has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fort Collins, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fort Collins Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 Edwards Street have?
Some of 121 Edwards Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Edwards Street currently offering any rent specials?
121 Edwards Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Edwards Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 Edwards Street is pet friendly.
Does 121 Edwards Street offer parking?
No, 121 Edwards Street does not offer parking.
Does 121 Edwards Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 Edwards Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Edwards Street have a pool?
No, 121 Edwards Street does not have a pool.
Does 121 Edwards Street have accessible units?
No, 121 Edwards Street does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Edwards Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Edwards Street has units with dishwashers.
