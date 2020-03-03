2431 Ivy Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Updated Home for Rent in Vista Ridge with Four Bedrooms and Many Updates! - Home in Vista Ridge with all new "everything". New carpet, flooring, appliances, paint, and new landscaping. Awesome location in Erie. 4 beds, 3 baths, unfinished basement, 2496 finished Formal living/dining + family room with gas fireplace All brand new appliances including washer/dryer Master bedroom with 5 - piece and large Walk-in closet New sod in front and back (coming). AC New carpet and paint



