Erie, CO
2431 Ivy Way
Last updated March 3 2020 at 12:30 PM

2431 Ivy Way

2431 Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Erie
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Parking
Location

2431 Ivy Way, Erie, CO 80516

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Updated Home for Rent in Vista Ridge with Four Bedrooms and Many Updates! - Home in Vista Ridge with all new "everything". New carpet, flooring, appliances, paint, and new landscaping. Awesome location in Erie. 4 beds, 3 baths, unfinished basement, 2496 finished Formal living/dining + family room with gas fireplace All brand new appliances including washer/dryer Master bedroom with 5 - piece and large Walk-in closet New sod in front and back (coming). AC New carpet and paint

(RLNE5527368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2431 Ivy Way have any available units?
2431 Ivy Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Erie, CO.
What amenities does 2431 Ivy Way have?
Some of 2431 Ivy Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2431 Ivy Way currently offering any rent specials?
2431 Ivy Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2431 Ivy Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2431 Ivy Way is pet friendly.
Does 2431 Ivy Way offer parking?
Yes, 2431 Ivy Way offers parking.
Does 2431 Ivy Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2431 Ivy Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2431 Ivy Way have a pool?
No, 2431 Ivy Way does not have a pool.
Does 2431 Ivy Way have accessible units?
No, 2431 Ivy Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2431 Ivy Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2431 Ivy Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2431 Ivy Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2431 Ivy Way has units with air conditioning.
