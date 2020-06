Amenities

Great location in Englewood, one block west of Broadway and north of Belleview. Two bedroom, 1 bath upstairs unit in a duplex with lots of historic charm. Brand new refinished wood floors, shade trees, and a 1 car garage with storage space! Additional off street parking available. This house is clean and ready to move right in, so don't wait to schedule your personal showing!