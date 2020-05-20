All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 4657 South Lincoln Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
4657 South Lincoln Street
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

4657 South Lincoln Street

4657 South Lincoln Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4657 South Lincoln Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This property will be move-in ready as of June 3rd!

Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received

This 2 bed / 1.5 bath home is conveniently located on a tree-lined street in Englewood, 15 minutes drive from the Denver Tech Center, Denver University, downtown Denver and or historic downtown Littleton! Easy access to Santa Fe Blvd, shopping and restaurants on South Broadway and Highway I-25! This home features an eat-in kitchen with black / silver appliances (dishwasher included!), updated wood cabinetry and faux granite counters. Residents will enjoy the spacious, shaded deck off of the kitchen, a perfect spot for outdoor dining or entertaining. The living room features a half guest bath and built-in shelving. Two spacious bedrooms are located on the lower level of the home, each with sizable closets. A full-size bathroom with shower/tub combo and dual vanity is attached to the back bedroom. This duplex is very well maintained. Shared, fully-fenced backyard and off-street parking. In-unit washer / dryer also included. 12-month lease term. $35 monthly utility fee covers water and sewer, resident is responsible for setting gas, electric, and trash in their own name. Call today to schedule a showing! Please note these photos may not be unit specific. SCHOOLS: Englewood. Cherrlyn Elementary, Englewood Middle, Englewood High.

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4657 South Lincoln Street have any available units?
4657 South Lincoln Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4657 South Lincoln Street have?
Some of 4657 South Lincoln Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4657 South Lincoln Street currently offering any rent specials?
4657 South Lincoln Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4657 South Lincoln Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4657 South Lincoln Street is pet friendly.
Does 4657 South Lincoln Street offer parking?
Yes, 4657 South Lincoln Street offers parking.
Does 4657 South Lincoln Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4657 South Lincoln Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4657 South Lincoln Street have a pool?
No, 4657 South Lincoln Street does not have a pool.
Does 4657 South Lincoln Street have accessible units?
No, 4657 South Lincoln Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4657 South Lincoln Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4657 South Lincoln Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College