4657 South Lincoln Street

This property will be move-in ready as of June 3rd!



Want to secure this property now? We may have the lease start date be future-dated up to 2 weeks after deposit is received



This 2 bed / 1.5 bath home is conveniently located on a tree-lined street in Englewood, 15 minutes drive from the Denver Tech Center, Denver University, downtown Denver and or historic downtown Littleton! Easy access to Santa Fe Blvd, shopping and restaurants on South Broadway and Highway I-25! This home features an eat-in kitchen with black / silver appliances (dishwasher included!), updated wood cabinetry and faux granite counters. Residents will enjoy the spacious, shaded deck off of the kitchen, a perfect spot for outdoor dining or entertaining. The living room features a half guest bath and built-in shelving. Two spacious bedrooms are located on the lower level of the home, each with sizable closets. A full-size bathroom with shower/tub combo and dual vanity is attached to the back bedroom. This duplex is very well maintained. Shared, fully-fenced backyard and off-street parking. In-unit washer / dryer also included. 12-month lease term. $35 monthly utility fee covers water and sewer, resident is responsible for setting gas, electric, and trash in their own name. Call today to schedule a showing! Please note these photos may not be unit specific. SCHOOLS: Englewood. Cherrlyn Elementary, Englewood Middle, Englewood High.



Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.