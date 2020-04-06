All apartments in Englewood
Location

4301 South Lipan Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

This great Englewood home has everything you're looking for - 2 car garage, A/C, private backyard with additional storage, great floor plan with comfortable living spaces and large open kitchen/great room. Washer/Dryer also included. One block from Jason Park, Englewood Rec Center and the Oxford Light Rail Station. Quick access to downtown via light rail or Sante Fe Dr. Costco,Target, Movie theater and great restaurants all easily accessible and even walk able.

Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.

Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party websites.

Amenities: A/C, Oversized 2 Car Garage, Private Backyard, Storage Shed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4301 S Lipan St have any available units?
4301 S Lipan St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 4301 S Lipan St have?
Some of 4301 S Lipan St's amenities include in unit laundry, dogs allowed, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4301 S Lipan St currently offering any rent specials?
4301 S Lipan St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4301 S Lipan St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4301 S Lipan St is pet friendly.
Does 4301 S Lipan St offer parking?
Yes, 4301 S Lipan St offers parking.
Does 4301 S Lipan St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4301 S Lipan St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4301 S Lipan St have a pool?
No, 4301 S Lipan St does not have a pool.
Does 4301 S Lipan St have accessible units?
No, 4301 S Lipan St does not have accessible units.
Does 4301 S Lipan St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4301 S Lipan St does not have units with dishwashers.

