4301 S Lipan St

in unit laundry dogs allowed garage air conditioning media room extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage media room

This great Englewood home has everything you're looking for - 2 car garage, A/C, private backyard with additional storage, great floor plan with comfortable living spaces and large open kitchen/great room. Washer/Dryer also included. One block from Jason Park, Englewood Rec Center and the Oxford Light Rail Station. Quick access to downtown via light rail or Sante Fe Dr. Costco,Target, Movie theater and great restaurants all easily accessible and even walk able.



Tenant responsible for all utilities. Dog friendly, no cats please. See leasing manager for more details. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. $13/mo Filter Program.



Amenities: A/C, Oversized 2 Car Garage, Private Backyard, Storage Shed