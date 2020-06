Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly pool table fire pit bbq/grill

This is a huge house has over 4000 square feet with lots of unique amenities. We offer a Ping Pong Table, Pool Table, 70" HD Smart TV, a Grill, Firepit and high end furniture. The large kitchen and open concept with lots of windows will make you feel at home. 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a private yard. This is a safe neighborhood with lots of families.