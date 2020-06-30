4178 S Grant St

Amenities

Single Family Home Available Now - Cosy 2br/2ba single family home in features fresh paint; newer appliances; maple cabinets; newer floors in main rooms; wood burning fireplace; large backyard; detached 1 car detached garage and is conveniently located within close proximity to an elementary; middle and high school.



Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.



The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.



No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE5638563)