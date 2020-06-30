All apartments in Englewood
4178 S Grant St

4178 South Grant Street · No Longer Available
Location

4178 South Grant Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Single Family Home Available Now - Cosy 2br/2ba single family home in features fresh paint; newer appliances; maple cabinets; newer floors in main rooms; wood burning fireplace; large backyard; detached 1 car detached garage and is conveniently located within close proximity to an elementary; middle and high school.

Please call Delicia at 303-722-4900 x 2 for more information and to schedule a showing.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting wwwParksideRM.com All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. Apply online at www.ParksideRM.com

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable income and rental history; no evictions.

No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5638563)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4178 S Grant St have any available units?
4178 S Grant St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
Is 4178 S Grant St currently offering any rent specials?
4178 S Grant St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4178 S Grant St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4178 S Grant St is pet friendly.
Does 4178 S Grant St offer parking?
Yes, 4178 S Grant St offers parking.
Does 4178 S Grant St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4178 S Grant St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4178 S Grant St have a pool?
No, 4178 S Grant St does not have a pool.
Does 4178 S Grant St have accessible units?
No, 4178 S Grant St does not have accessible units.
Does 4178 S Grant St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4178 S Grant St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4178 S Grant St have units with air conditioning?
No, 4178 S Grant St does not have units with air conditioning.

