3924 S. Pearl Street

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking dogs allowed pet friendly

This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has hardwoods and tile throughout. The layout increases privacy by separating the master bedroom from the other bedrooms. All the bedrooms, and the master in particular, have large closets. There is a living room as well as a dining room / family room. The house has central air and the bedrooms have ceiling fans. There is a quiet back yard with a storage shed. Off street parking. The neighborhood is nearby Englewood High School and has easy access to Broadway and the Englewood city center, downtown, light rail, or the tech center.



The home is non-smoking. The owner is okay with a small and friendly dog, and the house has a doggy door to the backyard.



Call Michael at (303) 956-7379 for information or to set up a showing.



Managed by Roet Realty.

Single family ranch style home with fenced back yard. Driveway with off street parking for 2 vehicles.