All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3924 S. Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3924 S. Pearl Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3924 S. Pearl Street

3924 South Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3924 South Pearl Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home has hardwoods and tile throughout. The layout increases privacy by separating the master bedroom from the other bedrooms. All the bedrooms, and the master in particular, have large closets. There is a living room as well as a dining room / family room. The house has central air and the bedrooms have ceiling fans. There is a quiet back yard with a storage shed. Off street parking. The neighborhood is nearby Englewood High School and has easy access to Broadway and the Englewood city center, downtown, light rail, or the tech center.

The home is non-smoking. The owner is okay with a small and friendly dog, and the house has a doggy door to the backyard.

Call Michael at (303) 956-7379 for information or to set up a showing.

Managed by Roet Realty.
Single family ranch style home with fenced back yard. Driveway with off street parking for 2 vehicles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3924 S. Pearl Street have any available units?
3924 S. Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
What amenities does 3924 S. Pearl Street have?
Some of 3924 S. Pearl Street's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3924 S. Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
3924 S. Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3924 S. Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3924 S. Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 3924 S. Pearl Street offer parking?
Yes, 3924 S. Pearl Street does offer parking.
Does 3924 S. Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3924 S. Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3924 S. Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 3924 S. Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 3924 S. Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 3924 S. Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3924 S. Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3924 S. Pearl Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3924 S. Pearl Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3924 S. Pearl Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Capstone at Vallagio
158 Inverness Dr W
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Brix on Belleview
175 W Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80110
ArtWalk at CityCenter
801 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College