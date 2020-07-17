3690 S Cherokee St house

Nice Two Bedroom Home . . Sits on a large lot with a fenced yard. Two Bedroom with a nice sunroom in the front . The carpet is new and its freshly painted / nice windows There is off street parking . Includes Washer / Dryer . Gas stove . Tenants are responsible for water and public service ! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/310492 Property Id 310492
No Pets Allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
