3642 S Broadway A348
Last updated May 25 2020 at 3:49 PM

3642 S Broadway A348

3642 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

3642 South Broadway, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
yoga
Sparkling Two Bedroom along South Broadway - Property Id: 247426

Several two bedroom floorplans at property. One unit available for late May. High-end community located in Englewood, CO! The convenient location near South Broadway with easy access to Denver, along buzzing and electric mixture of neighborhood bars, art galleries, bookstores, restaurants and live music venues!

Apartment Features: (*select units)
Open Concept Kitchens: Granite Counter-top
Individual Climate Control w/ Energy Saving Programmable Thermostats +Full Technology Package
Designer Two-Tone Paint & Energy Star GE Appliances
Soaring 14ft Ceilings*, Wood Plank Flooring
Private Balcony Or Patio + Expansive Walk-In Closets
Relaxing Soaking Tubs w/ Mountain Views*
Cozy Fireplaces* or Built-in Range*

Community Amenities:
Sky Deck + Swimming Pool, Resident Lounge:
Java Bar, Wi-Fi Hub & Game Room
Outdoor Kitchen + Ski & Bike Repair Shop
Fitness Center w/ Yoga-Cardio Room
Bark Park + Grooming Station
Electric Car Charging + Controlled Access Garage
Business & Conference Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247426
Property Id 247426

(RLNE5736931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

