3642 S Broadway A348

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park gym game room parking pool garage hot tub internet access yoga

Sparkling Two Bedroom along South Broadway - Property Id: 247426



Several two bedroom floorplans at property. One unit available for late May. High-end community located in Englewood, CO! The convenient location near South Broadway with easy access to Denver, along buzzing and electric mixture of neighborhood bars, art galleries, bookstores, restaurants and live music venues!



Apartment Features: (*select units)

Open Concept Kitchens: Granite Counter-top

Individual Climate Control w/ Energy Saving Programmable Thermostats +Full Technology Package

Designer Two-Tone Paint & Energy Star GE Appliances

Soaring 14ft Ceilings*, Wood Plank Flooring

Private Balcony Or Patio + Expansive Walk-In Closets

Relaxing Soaking Tubs w/ Mountain Views*

Cozy Fireplaces* or Built-in Range*



Community Amenities:

Sky Deck + Swimming Pool, Resident Lounge:

Java Bar, Wi-Fi Hub & Game Room

Outdoor Kitchen + Ski & Bike Repair Shop

Fitness Center w/ Yoga-Cardio Room

Bark Park + Grooming Station

Electric Car Charging + Controlled Access Garage

Business & Conference Center

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247426

Property Id 247426



(RLNE5736931)