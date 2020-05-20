3642 S Broadway A348

Amenities
Sparkling Two Bedroom along South Broadway - Property Id: 247426
Several two bedroom floorplans at property. One unit available for late May. High-end community located in Englewood, CO! The convenient location near South Broadway with easy access to Denver, along buzzing and electric mixture of neighborhood bars, art galleries, bookstores, restaurants and live music venues!
Apartment Features: (*select units)
Open Concept Kitchens: Granite Counter-top
Individual Climate Control w/ Energy Saving Programmable Thermostats +Full Technology Package
Designer Two-Tone Paint & Energy Star GE Appliances
Soaring 14ft Ceilings*, Wood Plank Flooring
Private Balcony Or Patio + Expansive Walk-In Closets
Relaxing Soaking Tubs w/ Mountain Views*
Cozy Fireplaces* or Built-in Range*
Community Amenities:
Sky Deck + Swimming Pool, Resident Lounge:
Java Bar, Wi-Fi Hub & Game Room
Outdoor Kitchen + Ski & Bike Repair Shop
Fitness Center w/ Yoga-Cardio Room
Bark Park + Grooming Station
Electric Car Charging + Controlled Access Garage
Business & Conference Center
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247426
Property Id 247426
(RLNE5736931)