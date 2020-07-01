All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3540 S. Corona St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3540 S. Corona St
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

3540 S. Corona St

3540 South Corona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3540 South Corona Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Updated 2 Bed Next to Swedish Medical!!!! - This cozy unit is ready to call home! Updates throughout including, new flooring in kitchen and baths, updated appliances and counters and new paint throughout. Great sized bedrooms and plenty of closet space allow for lots of storage! Off-Street Pakring included along with additional 10x10 Storage unit for seasonal belongings! Private yard and porch to enjoy the 300 Days of Colorado Sunshine!!! One block away from Swedish Medical Campus and easy access to public transportation for an easy commute!! Walking Distance to shops and restaurants on South Broadway and several parks in the neighboring areas, too!!

Call TODAY to Schedule a Showing!!!! (720) 357-6655

For More Available Properties, Visit www.RentGoWalters.com

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5183515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3540 S. Corona St have any available units?
3540 S. Corona St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3540 S. Corona St have?
Some of 3540 S. Corona St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3540 S. Corona St currently offering any rent specials?
3540 S. Corona St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3540 S. Corona St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3540 S. Corona St is pet friendly.
Does 3540 S. Corona St offer parking?
Yes, 3540 S. Corona St offers parking.
Does 3540 S. Corona St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3540 S. Corona St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3540 S. Corona St have a pool?
No, 3540 S. Corona St does not have a pool.
Does 3540 S. Corona St have accessible units?
No, 3540 S. Corona St does not have accessible units.
Does 3540 S. Corona St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3540 S. Corona St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevate
7338 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80112
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110
The Girard at Cherry Hills
1801 E Girard Pl
Englewood, CO 80113
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College