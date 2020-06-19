3531 S Pennsylvania St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Rooftop Deck and Private YARD! New 2 Bed Townhomes - Property Id: 279776



FREE RENT ASK HOW!! Net rent with special ($2765) 13m lease! Brand new and beautifully finished 2 bed, 2.5 bath townhome in the Heart of Englewood - steps from Swedish Hospital. BE THE FIRST TO LIVE IN THIS GORGOUS NEW HOME! The Penn Row Townhomes are walking distance from neighborhood shops, restaurants, grocery stores, and entertainment in one of Denver's coolest growing neighborhoods. Each of these spectacular new homes features a two car garage, quartz countertops, in-unit laundry, hard wood floors, stainless steel G.E. appliances, TONS of natural light, open floor plans, and spacious rooftop decks. These units also specifically feature a private fenced in yard for your dog! It's all yours! Additionally these units are located on the far west end of the property providing some of the best PANORAMIC MOUNTAIN VIEWS on the property. Great home! Great location! Tenant pays $100 flat fee charge (water, sewer, trash, snow removal, community landscaping)

