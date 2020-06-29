All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 3460 S Marion St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
3460 S Marion St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

3460 S Marion St

3460 South Marion Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3460 South Marion Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful Ranch Bungalow by Swedish Medical - Property Id: 229592

Location, Location, Location. NO PETS! Spacious, remodeled ranch Bungalow within walking distance of Swedish Medical and Craig Hospital, Aung's Thai, Cochino Taco, Undici Italian, Bosphorus Turkish Food, 7-11, Caribou Coffee, Cherry Hills Sushi, Pino's Pizza and Wine Bar, Jersey Mike's Subs and more. This house has an open and spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1544 square feet of finished living space plus an unfinished basement. Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living areas and the eat in kitchen with gas range, pendant lighting and granite countertops, washer and dryer, covered front porch with porch swing, maintenance free fenced backyard with covered patio, ceiling fans, detached garage from alley along with off street parking in the driveway in front. Minutes from Downtown Englewood, the Gothic Theatre, City Center and Light Rail Station and 20 minutes to downtown or DTC. Tenant pays all utilities.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229592
Property Id 229592

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5588656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3460 S Marion St have any available units?
3460 S Marion St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 3460 S Marion St have?
Some of 3460 S Marion St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3460 S Marion St currently offering any rent specials?
3460 S Marion St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3460 S Marion St pet-friendly?
No, 3460 S Marion St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Englewood.
Does 3460 S Marion St offer parking?
Yes, 3460 S Marion St offers parking.
Does 3460 S Marion St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3460 S Marion St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3460 S Marion St have a pool?
No, 3460 S Marion St does not have a pool.
Does 3460 S Marion St have accessible units?
No, 3460 S Marion St does not have accessible units.
Does 3460 S Marion St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3460 S Marion St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Amberley at Inverness
10450 Spring Green Dr
Englewood, CO 80112
Alvista Trailside
5275 S Delaware St
Englewood, CO 80110
Elevation at County Line Station
8331 S Valley Hwy
Englewood, CO 80112
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Liv Apartments
201 Englewood Pkwy
Englewood, CO 80110
Avery Park
9959 E Peakview Ave
Englewood, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College