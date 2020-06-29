3460 S Marion St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Beautiful Ranch Bungalow by Swedish Medical - Property Id: 229592



Location, Location, Location. NO PETS! Spacious, remodeled ranch Bungalow within walking distance of Swedish Medical and Craig Hospital, Aung's Thai, Cochino Taco, Undici Italian, Bosphorus Turkish Food, 7-11, Caribou Coffee, Cherry Hills Sushi, Pino's Pizza and Wine Bar, Jersey Mike's Subs and more. This house has an open and spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 1544 square feet of finished living space plus an unfinished basement. Features include beautiful hardwood floors throughout the living areas and the eat in kitchen with gas range, pendant lighting and granite countertops, washer and dryer, covered front porch with porch swing, maintenance free fenced backyard with covered patio, ceiling fans, detached garage from alley along with off street parking in the driveway in front. Minutes from Downtown Englewood, the Gothic Theatre, City Center and Light Rail Station and 20 minutes to downtown or DTC. Tenant pays all utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/229592

Property Id 229592



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5588656)