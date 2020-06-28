All apartments in Englewood
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:43 AM

3361 S Logan St

3361 South Logan Street · No Longer Available
Location

3361 South Logan Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
Come check out this amazing house that was renovated from top to bottom in Englewood. This home is available on October 1 (or maybe just a bit earlier if it really needs to be). Everything has been updated through this wide open space. Master Bedroom is in the front of the home with a coffered-like architectural detail with ceiling fan to supplement the Air Conditioning in this home. A full bath with tub is attached to the master bedroom with pedestal sink and updated tile and finishes.

The kitchen is AMAZING for entertaining. Large granite counters, breakfast nook overhang perfect for stool seating. Stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash...AND A POT FILLER over the gas stove. Plenty of cabinet storage and prep space. Off the kitchen are two nook spaces that are perfect for a playroom, office or just casual lounging around.

The basement is a great wide open comfy space for travelling guests, playroom or workout area or additional storage. The space is carpeted throughout as well. Off the back of the house is a cozy deck and large backyard that is completely fenced for your furry friends. There is a driveway that runs back to the one car garage for plenty of off street car parking. There is a really cute front porch with a swing in the front for some great curb appeal.

This place is in a great location close to bars and restaurants (with new ones popping up all the time), grocery stores, parks, shopping, yoga/pilates, coffee as well as being right next door to Swedish and Craig Hospitals. In close proximity to public transportation as well with a walk score of 89.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash, Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3361-S-LOGAN-ST-VIRTUAL-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

