3361 S Logan St

Come check out this amazing house that was renovated from top to bottom in Englewood. This home is available on October 1 (or maybe just a bit earlier if it really needs to be). Everything has been updated through this wide open space. Master Bedroom is in the front of the home with a coffered-like architectural detail with ceiling fan to supplement the Air Conditioning in this home. A full bath with tub is attached to the master bedroom with pedestal sink and updated tile and finishes.



The kitchen is AMAZING for entertaining. Large granite counters, breakfast nook overhang perfect for stool seating. Stainless steel appliances, modern backsplash...AND A POT FILLER over the gas stove. Plenty of cabinet storage and prep space. Off the kitchen are two nook spaces that are perfect for a playroom, office or just casual lounging around.



The basement is a great wide open comfy space for travelling guests, playroom or workout area or additional storage. The space is carpeted throughout as well. Off the back of the house is a cozy deck and large backyard that is completely fenced for your furry friends. There is a driveway that runs back to the one car garage for plenty of off street car parking. There is a really cute front porch with a swing in the front for some great curb appeal.



This place is in a great location close to bars and restaurants (with new ones popping up all the time), grocery stores, parks, shopping, yoga/pilates, coffee as well as being right next door to Swedish and Craig Hospitals. In close proximity to public transportation as well with a walk score of 89.



