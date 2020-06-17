All apartments in Englewood
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM

3228 S Lafayette St

3228 South Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

3228 South Lafayette Street, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come check out this ranch style house in the Breymaier Neighborhood in Englewood. This house features beautiful hardwoods that flow from the front door to the 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The kitchen extends to the back of the house and has colorful slate tile work, sturdy and spacious cabnitry, granite tile counters and newer stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. Plenty of storage in the pantry as well.

The family room at the rear of the home is perfect for entertainment and bringing the outside in. The huge lot makes for a lot of room to run and play for your furry friends in this fully fenced in back yard. Mature trees and landscape make this yard great all year round. There is a detached single garage to keep the snow off your car during the winter as well. Set out your grill and patio furniture in the private oasis of a yard. Close to Swedish, Porter and Craig Hospitals and just over a mile to all the shopping, bars and restaurants that continue to grow along this popular area of Broadway.

Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric / Gas / Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.

360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:
http://pmielevation.info/3228-S-LAFAYETTE-TOUR

PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC.
PMI ELEVATION
13709 Omega Circle, Lone Tree, CO 80124
720-744-0790
WWW.DENVERPROPERTYMANAGEMENTINC.NET

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
