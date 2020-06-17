3228 S Lafayette St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come check out this ranch style house in the Breymaier Neighborhood in Englewood. This house features beautiful hardwoods that flow from the front door to the 2 bedrooms on the main floor. The kitchen extends to the back of the house and has colorful slate tile work, sturdy and spacious cabnitry, granite tile counters and newer stainless steel appliances and new fixtures. Plenty of storage in the pantry as well.



The family room at the rear of the home is perfect for entertainment and bringing the outside in. The huge lot makes for a lot of room to run and play for your furry friends in this fully fenced in back yard. Mature trees and landscape make this yard great all year round. There is a detached single garage to keep the snow off your car during the winter as well. Set out your grill and patio furniture in the private oasis of a yard. Close to Swedish, Porter and Craig Hospitals and just over a mile to all the shopping, bars and restaurants that continue to grow along this popular area of Broadway.



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Electric / Gas / Water / Sewer / Trash / Recycling), Filter Maintenance Program ($10/Month) / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution / $1.95 eCheck Fee per Rental Payment / $9.95 Tenant Benefit Program Package per Month (Tenant Portal, Local Discounts, 24/7 Emergency Call Center) / Low Credit applicants may have to enroll in a Credit Improvement Program starting at $25 per month and pay additional security deposit. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website is current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:

http://pmielevation.info/3228-S-LAFAYETTE-TOUR



