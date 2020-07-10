3210 South Williams Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry

Come home to this beautifully updated home with gleaming hardwood floors in the coveted Hampden Hills neighborhood.



When you enter this spacious home you feel like you never want to leave!



This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, home also has a huge great room for entertaining or to just enjoy the fireplace and all of the light that illuminates through the high end plantation shutters.



The Kitchen is updated and feels as though your cooking in Tuscany with lots of counter space for the chef in all of us! This home has so much storage including a cedar lined large closet & a shed in the rear of the back yard.



There’s a laundry room w/Full size Washer& Dryer, additional bathroom, and a large fenced backyard Oasis with an additional outdoor living space. The mature trees & professional landscaping in the backyard make it perfect relaxing after a long day at work. This home is pet friendly with a pet door and dog run!



Enjoy living in one the hottest neighborhoods! The Location cant be beat! Cherry Creek School District and GREAT neighbors!



Across from Cherry Hills & one mile from both Swedish Medical Center, Porter Hospital, & Denver University. Just a short bike ride to Wash Park, South Pearl, & Old South Gaylord. Walk to shopping at Kent Place grocery shops & bistros and two local parks are all within walking distance.



Lawn Care & Trash are Included in rent. $75.00 Application Fee (application, processing, and credit check). Schedule your showing today-This one will go fast!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.