Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
2982 S Fox St
Last updated April 25 2019 at 7:13 AM
1 of 18
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2982 S Fox St
2982 S Fox St
·
No Longer Available
Location
2982 S Fox St, Englewood, CO 80110
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Recently remodeled spacious and bright within walking distance to light rail. 2 bedroom 1 bath downstairs of up/down duplex. (Please no kids) WON'T LAST LONG AT THIS PRICE IN THIS AREA
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2982 S Fox St have any available units?
2982 S Fox St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Englewood, CO
.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Englewood Rent Report
.
Is 2982 S Fox St currently offering any rent specials?
2982 S Fox St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2982 S Fox St pet-friendly?
No, 2982 S Fox St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Englewood
.
Does 2982 S Fox St offer parking?
No, 2982 S Fox St does not offer parking.
Does 2982 S Fox St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2982 S Fox St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2982 S Fox St have a pool?
No, 2982 S Fox St does not have a pool.
Does 2982 S Fox St have accessible units?
No, 2982 S Fox St does not have accessible units.
Does 2982 S Fox St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2982 S Fox St has units with dishwashers.
Does 2982 S Fox St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2982 S Fox St has units with air conditioning.
