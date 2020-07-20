Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2912 W Layton Ave Available 08/22/19 Spacious Brick Ranch with 2 Car Garage and Huge Yard - The property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants.



Available for a 1 or 2 Year Lease



To request a tour of this property and see other available properties, please schedule via rentmedenver.com/available-properties. The Zillow 'Send Tour Request' option is not currently available.



Property is in a great location in a quiet neighborhood with convenient access to Federal to connect to major highways.

Excellent patio space and backyard perfect for entertaining! A large garage space great for storage of large items. 1 additional room in the basement is non conforming.

West Englewood location that is close to Alamo Drafthouse, Aspen Grove, hip South Broadway, and tons of shopping and dining.



The basement bedroom is non-conforming and is not allowed to be used as a sleeping area.



Water, Sewer, Stormwater will be included in rent for an additional $75/month



Sorry, this property does not accept housing vouchers.

Total income of at least 3X monthly charges & 620+ credit score is required.

Complete tenant qualification criteria are available at: RentMeDenver.com

Pets considered with $250/pet deposit. Small dogs only. No large or dangerous dogs. No more than 1 dog and 1 cat will be considered.

Pet fee: $35/month for 1 pet; $45/month for 2 pets.

Non-refundable application fee is $60.00per person.

If approved, a lease preparation and administration fee of 15% of one months gross rent is required.

Refundable security deposit equal to 85% of one months gross rent is required.

Property showings are required. Sight unseen applications will not be accepted. 48 hrs notice for showings required for all properties.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visitingwww.rentmedenver.comIf the property is not listed on our website, it is no longer available. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable. If you have additional questions you can contact us at info@rentmedenver.com



