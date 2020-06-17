All apartments in Englewood
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

2800 South Cherokee St

2800 South Cherokee Street · No Longer Available
Location

2800 South Cherokee Street, Englewood, CO 80110

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
online portal
Charming 3BD, 2BA Englewood Home with Fenced Backyard and 2-Car Garage - Fantastic opportunity to live in a fully-loaded single-family home in one of the best neighborhoods in Englewood! A walk to restaurants, breweries, coffee shops, and more on S Broadway, and a bike ride to Englewood Marketplace. Equipped with over 2,000 square feet, a large fenced backyard, patio, and 2-car garage. Schedule a viewing @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

Youtube Video Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mLIbCke1ByY&feature=youtu.be

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $50 monthly fee covering water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Broker: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5670417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2800 South Cherokee St have any available units?
2800 South Cherokee St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 2800 South Cherokee St have?
Some of 2800 South Cherokee St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2800 South Cherokee St currently offering any rent specials?
2800 South Cherokee St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2800 South Cherokee St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2800 South Cherokee St is pet friendly.
Does 2800 South Cherokee St offer parking?
Yes, 2800 South Cherokee St offers parking.
Does 2800 South Cherokee St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2800 South Cherokee St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2800 South Cherokee St have a pool?
No, 2800 South Cherokee St does not have a pool.
Does 2800 South Cherokee St have accessible units?
No, 2800 South Cherokee St does not have accessible units.
Does 2800 South Cherokee St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2800 South Cherokee St has units with dishwashers.

