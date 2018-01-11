All apartments in Englewood
Find more places like 1421 E Cornell Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Englewood, CO
/
1421 E Cornell Pl
Last updated August 25 2019 at 7:40 AM

1421 E Cornell Pl

1421 East Cornell Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Englewood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1421 East Cornell Avenue, Englewood, CO 80113

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This Glorious MID-CENTURY MODERN gem has been Meticulously Restored ~ the Architectural Design Elements include Brick, Wood, Glass, Deep Overhangs, Strong Horizontal Lines, Full Length Windows, Beamed Ceilings, an open-space Living/Dining/Kitchen ~ plus luxurious Mahogany Wood and Exposed Brick throughout ~ you will Love the Dramatic WALL OF WINDOWS which open to your Private, Park-Like Backyard, perfect for Indoor/Outdoor Entertaining ~ there are 3 Bedrooms plus a study/workroom and 2 Bathrooms ~ the house is on a lush, Oversized Lot in this wonderful Quiet Neighborhood ~ Lawn/Yard Maintenance is Included (paid by owner), tenant does weeding ~ this Home is Super-Clean and ready for someone to Love and Care for it.

This Amazing Community, ARAPAHOE ACRES, is the first Mid-Century Modern Neighborhood to be put on the National Register of Historic Places ~ Several books, magazines and architectural design enthusiasts have celebrated the unique character of the homes in this enclave just south of the University of Denver ~ this home was featured in 5280 Home Magazine.

Convenient Location with EASY ACCESS to great shopping, University of Denver (DU)and their Newman Center for Performing Arts (live theater, music, dance), Porter & Swedish Hospitals, Denver Tech Center (DTC), Hampden Rd (285), I-25, Santa Fe Dr and much more.

AVAILABLE: Oct 1
LOCATION: 1421 E. Cornell Place, Englewood (S. Denver)
RENT: $2750
DEPOSIT: $2750
LEASE TERM: 12 or 20 months (20 preferred)
PETS: one well-behaved Adult Neutered Cat allowed (extra pet deposit)
(no smoking, no pot)

For a Private Showing call PAUL at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1421 E Cornell Pl have any available units?
1421 E Cornell Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Englewood, CO.
How much is rent in Englewood, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Englewood Rent Report.
What amenities does 1421 E Cornell Pl have?
Some of 1421 E Cornell Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1421 E Cornell Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1421 E Cornell Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1421 E Cornell Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 1421 E Cornell Pl is pet friendly.
Does 1421 E Cornell Pl offer parking?
No, 1421 E Cornell Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1421 E Cornell Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1421 E Cornell Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1421 E Cornell Pl have a pool?
No, 1421 E Cornell Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1421 E Cornell Pl have accessible units?
No, 1421 E Cornell Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1421 E Cornell Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 1421 E Cornell Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Greenwood Point
5312 S Broadway Cir
Englewood, CO 80113
Oxford Station Apartments
4101 S Navajo St
Englewood, CO 80110
Camden Caley
6360 S Havana St
Englewood, CO 80111
Windsong
3535 South Clarkson Street
Englewood, CO 80110
Woodmere
3350 S Clarkson St
Englewood, CO 80113
Bell Cherry Hills
3650 South Broadway
Englewood, CO 80113
Kent Place Residences
3465 S Gaylord Court
Englewood, CO 80113
Iron Works Apartments
525-595 West Amherst Avenue
Englewood, CO 80110

Similar Pages

Englewood 1 BedroomsEnglewood 2 Bedrooms
Englewood Apartments with BalconyEnglewood Apartments with Parking
Englewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, CO
Castle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COGolden, COLouisville, COLafayette, COGreenwood Village, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College