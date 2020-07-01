Amenities
.
(Showings allowed - housing considered ESSENTIAL)
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME in the Wonderful VILLAS at HIGHLAND PARK development ~ 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2c Garage ~ You?ll LOVE the Open Floor Plan, Brownstone-style Brick Exterior, Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen/ DR, 9' Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Front Patio and Upstairs BALCONY with Mountain Views ~ Roomy with 1552 Square Feet ~ the Large KITCHEN features Cherry-stained Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, and Under-cabinet Lighting ~ the Spacious MASTER SUITE has its own Balcony with French Doors plus a Stunning 5-piece Bath ~ the Second Floor also has 2 more good-sized Bedrooms, another Full Bath plus a large Laundry Room with NEW Washer/dryer ~ the 2-car GARAGE is ATTACHED and Secure ~ there is a PRIVATE LAKE and PARK with beautiful, peaceful Walking Paths ~ one Well-behaved ADULT DOG under 30 pounds allowed with Owner?s Approval (extra rent/deposit).
AWESOME LOCATION ~ walk to Light Rail, Park Meadows Mall, tons of Shopping and Great Restaurants ~ Easy Access to I-25, DTC and Downtown Denver ~ super desirable Cherry Creek School district.
ADDRESS: 8973 E Nichols Pl, Centennial
AVAILABLE: Now
RENT: $2195 per month
DEPOSIT: $2195
LEASE TERM: 12 months
For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378
...