(Showings allowed - housing considered ESSENTIAL)

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME in the Wonderful VILLAS at HIGHLAND PARK development ~ 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2c Garage ~ You?ll LOVE the Open Floor Plan, Brownstone-style Brick Exterior, Hardwood Floors in the Kitchen/ DR, 9' Ceilings, Gas Fireplace, Front Patio and Upstairs BALCONY with Mountain Views ~ Roomy with 1552 Square Feet ~ the Large KITCHEN features Cherry-stained Cabinets, Granite Counters, Stainless Steel Appliances, Gas Range, and Under-cabinet Lighting ~ the Spacious MASTER SUITE has its own Balcony with French Doors plus a Stunning 5-piece Bath ~ the Second Floor also has 2 more good-sized Bedrooms, another Full Bath plus a large Laundry Room with NEW Washer/dryer ~ the 2-car GARAGE is ATTACHED and Secure ~ there is a PRIVATE LAKE and PARK with beautiful, peaceful Walking Paths ~ one Well-behaved ADULT DOG under 30 pounds allowed with Owner?s Approval (extra rent/deposit).



AWESOME LOCATION ~ walk to Light Rail, Park Meadows Mall, tons of Shopping and Great Restaurants ~ Easy Access to I-25, DTC and Downtown Denver ~ super desirable Cherry Creek School district.



ADDRESS: 8973 E Nichols Pl, Centennial

AVAILABLE: Now

RENT: $2195 per month

DEPOSIT: $2195

LEASE TERM: 12 months



For a Showing call Paul at Investor's Realty at 303-618-6378

