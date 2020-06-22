7891 S Clayton Way

Amenities

Come check out this one of a kind property in the amazing and sought after neighborhood of Forest Park. We are looking for the perfect renter looking for a fun, unique house through the end of July 2020. Why live in a boring standard home while this one is one the market. Over 4000 Finished Square Feet with almost 2700 on the main floor. Every room is massive just waiting for your to put your style on it. The kitchen flows between living room, dining room and atrium which lets in a TON of light. You will not find another home like this one. Also includes an office at the front of the home.



Landlord has agreed to install a new fence in the backyard.



Three of the Four Bedrooms are on the main floor. The master leads out to a massive private covered deck. The yard is massive with room for RV parking. The master has a large walk-in closet, master bed with tub. As well as a bidet toilet.



The basement is perfect for entertaining with a pool table and plenty of space to stretch out. The basement bed is great for guests that want to come visit your new home. There is a large unfinished space for extra storage as well. Come check out this amazing space. Why do boring cookie cutter when you can live in a huge, unique home!



This is an amazing community and neighborhood including a clubhouse, pool, tennis courts and a park.



Take a virtual tour of the property by visiting our PMIelevation website



Tenant Responsible for the following utilities (Water, Sewer, Gas, Electric, Trash and Recycling / $40 Application fee per Adult over 18 YO / Pet Application Fees(See PMI Elevation website for Pet Policy), Pet Deposits and Initiation Fees are additional / Minimum Security Deposit equal to One Month Rent required at time of Lease execution, but Security Deposit can vary based on Multiple Factors (See PMI Elevation Minimum Rental Criteria on their website PMIelevation/ First Months Rent due at Lease Execution. PMI Elevation is ONLY Leasing this property on behalf of Landlord and will not be professionally managing after the lease is executed. This posting is deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Only listings at PMI Elevation's website are current.



360 Tour Link below or at PMI Elevation Website:



