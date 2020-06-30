7510 Rosemary Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court dogs allowed

Luxury finishes and a great layout - No pets*this meticulously remodeled patio home features luxury finishes and a great layout*in pristine condition and open to only the pickiest of renters who value pride of ownership*popular Willow Creek is close to open space, surrounded by ample green space and paths, and close to community parks, pool and tennis*fenced in backyard with large deck*Brand new gourmet kitchen boasts solid quartz countertops with under-mount sink, LG stainless appliance package, and convenient butlers pantry*formal dining walks out to the private front shaded patio*The large vaulted living room offers a robust gas fireplace that will heat the whole house*spacious master features a luxurious bath and enormous room-size walk-in closet*brand new carpet, hardwood floors, windows and paint*no yard work to do ever* A/C*washer/dryer, 1138 SF basement is partially finished and provides a great flex space or 4th bedroom*detached 2 car garage*Security Deposit is one moths rent*minimum one-year lease*set showings via text only.



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5373763)