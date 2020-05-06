All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 7507 South Steele Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
7507 South Steele Street
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:33 AM

7507 South Steele Street

7507 South Steele Street · (720) 326-2732
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7507 South Steele Street, Centennial, CO 80122

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7507 South Steele Street · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
gym
parking
garage
Great Value on this 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom - Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower. A quiet and private setting are your to enjoy as this property is located on a block from connecting to the ever popular Highline Canal/Big Dry Creek Trail with extensive paths throughout the metro area, talking you all the way to Chatfield and Downtown.
This property is only minutes from Dry Creek and University which features a recently remodeled King Soopers, several restaurants, Starbucks and Arapahoe High School. All within walking distance.
This home features all new carpet and wood flooring throughout the unit. There is a total of almost 1200 square feet of finished space. Central air conditioning for those hot Colorado days is included with this home. There are two additional open rooms that are perfect for work or study or exercise. There is a fireplace and a washer and dryer with this property.
Also, included is a small patio and a 1 car carport and 1 additional reserved parking space. This is a very well maintained complex in a very private and quiet setting. Do not miss this opportunity.

Pets - 1 Dog or 1 Cat
Cooling Type - A/C
Utilities included - Tenant Pays All
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Fireplace - Yes
Parking - 1 car garage
School District - Littleton

Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as March 19th or up to 15 business days after!

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/

(RLNE5594132)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7507 South Steele Street have any available units?
7507 South Steele Street has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7507 South Steele Street have?
Some of 7507 South Steele Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7507 South Steele Street currently offering any rent specials?
7507 South Steele Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7507 South Steele Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7507 South Steele Street is pet friendly.
Does 7507 South Steele Street offer parking?
Yes, 7507 South Steele Street does offer parking.
Does 7507 South Steele Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7507 South Steele Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7507 South Steele Street have a pool?
No, 7507 South Steele Street does not have a pool.
Does 7507 South Steele Street have accessible units?
No, 7507 South Steele Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7507 South Steele Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7507 South Steele Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7507 South Steele Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7507 South Steele Street has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7507 South Steele Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stratford Station
7555 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
Centennial East
14406 E Fremont Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI Dry Creek
7471 S Clinton St
Centennial, CO 80112
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Soleil
6565 S Syracuse Way
Centennial, CO 80111
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111
The Portola at Southglenn
6851 South Gaylord Street
Centennial, CO 80122

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with BalconyCentennial Apartments with Pool
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity