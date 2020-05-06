7507 South Steele Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport gym parking garage

Great Value on this 1200 sq. ft. 2 Bedroom - Wonderful location near Dry Creek and University on this 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit. You will enjoy the multi-level set up with a bedroom on the upper level and another on the lower. A quiet and private setting are your to enjoy as this property is located on a block from connecting to the ever popular Highline Canal/Big Dry Creek Trail with extensive paths throughout the metro area, talking you all the way to Chatfield and Downtown.

This property is only minutes from Dry Creek and University which features a recently remodeled King Soopers, several restaurants, Starbucks and Arapahoe High School. All within walking distance.

This home features all new carpet and wood flooring throughout the unit. There is a total of almost 1200 square feet of finished space. Central air conditioning for those hot Colorado days is included with this home. There are two additional open rooms that are perfect for work or study or exercise. There is a fireplace and a washer and dryer with this property.

Also, included is a small patio and a 1 car carport and 1 additional reserved parking space. This is a very well maintained complex in a very private and quiet setting. Do not miss this opportunity.



Pets - 1 Dog or 1 Cat

Cooling Type - A/C

Utilities included - Tenant Pays All

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Fireplace - Yes

Parking - 1 car garage

School District - Littleton



Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as March 19th or up to 15 business days after!



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/



(RLNE5594132)