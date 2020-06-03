All apartments in Centennial
Last updated July 8 2019 at 11:34 AM

7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10

7110 South Gaylord Street · No Longer Available
Location

7110 South Gaylord Street, Centennial, CO 80122
Southglenn

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bed/ 1 Bath Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 132936

Remodeled condo ready for you to call home, walking distance to the Streets of Southglenn! Littleton Public Schools. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath (second/ blue room can be painted prior to move-in). Open kitchen and dining room with quartz countertops and a single basin undermount sink- makes cleaning easy! Comes with full size washer and dryer (in second bedroom). 1 assigned carport spot with first come-first serve parking right outside your door. And an added storage closet (in building across the parking lot). Come take a look, you will not be disappointed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132936
Property Id 132936

(RLNE4980090)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have any available units?
7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have?
Some of 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 currently offering any rent specials?
7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 is pet friendly.
Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 offer parking?
Yes, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 offers parking.
Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have a pool?
No, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 does not have a pool.
Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have accessible units?
No, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10 does not have units with air conditioning.
