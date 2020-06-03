7110 S Gaylord St Apt K10

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

2 Bed/ 1 Bath Across from Streets of Southglenn! - Property Id: 132936



Remodeled condo ready for you to call home, walking distance to the Streets of Southglenn! Littleton Public Schools. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath (second/ blue room can be painted prior to move-in). Open kitchen and dining room with quartz countertops and a single basin undermount sink- makes cleaning easy! Comes with full size washer and dryer (in second bedroom). 1 assigned carport spot with first come-first serve parking right outside your door. And an added storage closet (in building across the parking lot). Come take a look, you will not be disappointed.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/132936

(RLNE4980090)