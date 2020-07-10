6944 E Euclid Pl

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Unique ranch style home recently remodeled. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main floor and lots of space. All bathrooms and kitchen has been upgraded. The home has a private sun room and deck. The basement is also finished with brand new carpet and lots of additional living space. Lots of natural light, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of outdoor living space. On a cul de sac, surrounded by parks, open space, and trails. Walking distance to highly rated Heritage elementary school in the sought after Cherry Creek school district.



Wonderful location near the Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows, and downtown. Easy commute to anywhere with quick access to I-25, I-225, and C-470. Easy access to light rail park and ride stations.



Pets allowed case by case. $250 pet fee per pet, max of two. No additional rent or pet deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.