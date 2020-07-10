All apartments in Centennial
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6944 E Euclid Pl
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:30 PM

6944 E Euclid Pl

6944 East Euclid Place · No Longer Available
Location

6944 East Euclid Place, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unique ranch style home recently remodeled. Beautiful wood floors throughout the main floor and lots of space. All bathrooms and kitchen has been upgraded. The home has a private sun room and deck. The basement is also finished with brand new carpet and lots of additional living space. Lots of natural light, wood burning fireplace, and plenty of outdoor living space. On a cul de sac, surrounded by parks, open space, and trails. Walking distance to highly rated Heritage elementary school in the sought after Cherry Creek school district.

Wonderful location near the Denver Tech Center, Park Meadows, and downtown. Easy commute to anywhere with quick access to I-25, I-225, and C-470. Easy access to light rail park and ride stations.

Pets allowed case by case. $250 pet fee per pet, max of two. No additional rent or pet deposit. No smoking. Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6944 E Euclid Pl have any available units?
6944 E Euclid Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6944 E Euclid Pl have?
Some of 6944 E Euclid Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6944 E Euclid Pl currently offering any rent specials?
6944 E Euclid Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6944 E Euclid Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 6944 E Euclid Pl is pet friendly.
Does 6944 E Euclid Pl offer parking?
No, 6944 E Euclid Pl does not offer parking.
Does 6944 E Euclid Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6944 E Euclid Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6944 E Euclid Pl have a pool?
No, 6944 E Euclid Pl does not have a pool.
Does 6944 E Euclid Pl have accessible units?
No, 6944 E Euclid Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 6944 E Euclid Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 6944 E Euclid Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6944 E Euclid Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 6944 E Euclid Pl does not have units with air conditioning.

