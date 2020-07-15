6939 S Valentia St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 3br home available now - This remodeled spacious single family home has endless features which include 3BR/2BA; stainless steel appliances; Central Air; attached garage; enclosed backyard with patio and is within close proximity to schools; restaurants; stores and parks as well major highways and easy access to public transportation.



Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.



Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.



Pets Negotiable.



(RLNE5301832)