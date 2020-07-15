All apartments in Centennial
Find more places like 6939 S Valentia St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Centennial, CO
/
6939 S Valentia St
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:39 AM

6939 S Valentia St

6939 South Valentia Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Centennial
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6939 South Valentia Street, Centennial, CO 80112

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 3br home available now - This remodeled spacious single family home has endless features which include 3BR/2BA; stainless steel appliances; Central Air; attached garage; enclosed backyard with patio and is within close proximity to schools; restaurants; stores and parks as well major highways and easy access to public transportation.

Please call Parkside with any questions at 303-722-4900 extension 2 and find applications online at www.ParksideRM.com.

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting ParkSideRM.com. All other outside sources should be deemed unreliable.

Qualifications: 600 or above credit score, verifiable take home monthly income three times the rent, no evictions. No smoking inside the property.

Pets Negotiable.

(RLNE5301832)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6939 S Valentia St have any available units?
6939 S Valentia St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6939 S Valentia St have?
Some of 6939 S Valentia St's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6939 S Valentia St currently offering any rent specials?
6939 S Valentia St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6939 S Valentia St pet-friendly?
Yes, 6939 S Valentia St is pet friendly.
Does 6939 S Valentia St offer parking?
Yes, 6939 S Valentia St offers parking.
Does 6939 S Valentia St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6939 S Valentia St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6939 S Valentia St have a pool?
No, 6939 S Valentia St does not have a pool.
Does 6939 S Valentia St have accessible units?
No, 6939 S Valentia St does not have accessible units.
Does 6939 S Valentia St have units with dishwashers?
No, 6939 S Valentia St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6939 S Valentia St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6939 S Valentia St has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Glenn
9300 E Mineral Ave
Centennial, CO 80112
The Grove at Cherry Creek Park
6107 S Parker Rd
Centennial, CO 80016
Arcadia
8225 S Poplar Way
Centennial, CO 80112
AMLI at Inverness
10200 E Dry Creek Rd
Centennial, CO 80112
Villas at Holly
6760 S Glencoe St
Centennial, CO 80122
The Palmer Inverness
324 Inverness Drive South
Centennial, CO 80112
The Villas At Homestead
6857 S Homestead Pkwy
Centennial, CO 80112
360 Degrees Apartments
7700 E Peakview Ave
Centennial, CO 80111

Similar Pages

Centennial 1 BedroomsCentennial 2 Bedrooms
Centennial Apartments with PoolCentennial Dog Friendly Apartments
Centennial Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Saddle Rock RidgeHomestead In The Willows
Southglenn

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs