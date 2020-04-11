6937 S Poplar Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Perfect Home near DTC: Prime location, bright four bedroom, four bathroom home with attached two car garage and great backyard. Close to Denver Tech Center, dining, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation. The home comes with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, granite countertops, finished basement, five piece bathroom in basement, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, and a backyard haven. Located in coveted Homestead, Cherry Creek School district includes award winning Homestead Elementary, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.



Available 3/15/20, 12-month lease. Security deposit is same as rent. Dog(s) may be considered with approval- Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional. No utilities included. Call to schedule a tour of this home!