Centennial, CO
6937 S Poplar Way
Last updated February 18 2020 at 10:58 PM

6937 S Poplar Way

6937 South Poplar Way · (720) 500-6473
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6937 South Poplar Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2461 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Perfect Home near DTC: Prime location, bright four bedroom, four bathroom home with attached two car garage and great backyard. Close to Denver Tech Center, dining, shopping, entertainment, and public transportation. The home comes with stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer, granite countertops, finished basement, five piece bathroom in basement, hardwood floors, carpet in bedrooms, and a backyard haven. Located in coveted Homestead, Cherry Creek School district includes award winning Homestead Elementary, West Middle School, and Cherry Creek High School.

Available 3/15/20, 12-month lease. Security deposit is same as rent. Dog(s) may be considered with approval- Pet deposit is $300 for first, $200 for additional. No utilities included. Call to schedule a tour of this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6937 S Poplar Way have any available units?
6937 S Poplar Way has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6937 S Poplar Way have?
Some of 6937 S Poplar Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6937 S Poplar Way currently offering any rent specials?
6937 S Poplar Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6937 S Poplar Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6937 S Poplar Way is pet friendly.
Does 6937 S Poplar Way offer parking?
Yes, 6937 S Poplar Way does offer parking.
Does 6937 S Poplar Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6937 S Poplar Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6937 S Poplar Way have a pool?
No, 6937 S Poplar Way does not have a pool.
Does 6937 S Poplar Way have accessible units?
No, 6937 S Poplar Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6937 S Poplar Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6937 S Poplar Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6937 S Poplar Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6937 S Poplar Way does not have units with air conditioning.
