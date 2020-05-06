All apartments in Centennial
6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4

6761 South Ivy Way · No Longer Available
Location

6761 South Ivy Way, Centennial, CO 80112
Homestead in The Willows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
****Available February 21st!!*****

----Showings won't start till February 8th!----

This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Old Mill Condos is spacious and is approximately 1136 sqft. There are 2 levels in this great condo. The main floor includes living room, kitchen dining room area, bedroom and bathroom. The 2nd level has a loft area and an additional bedroom and bathroom. Make sure to check out the 2 balconies and the nice view of the creek running behind the condo!

Rent covers cost for water, trash, carport, pool and clubhouse.

Will consider one small dog for $350 Pet deposit.

FEATURES:
2 levels
All Kitchen Appliances
Ceiling Fan
Washer and Dryer
2 Balcony area
1 Car Covered Carport
A/C
WATER and TRASH Included
Swimming Pool and Clubhouse
NO Section 8

Easy access to DTC area, shopping and hiking/biking trails. Located at Arapahahoe and Holly
Cherry Creek School District :
Elementary: Homestead
Middle School: West
High School: Cherry Creek

For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have any available units?
6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have?
Some of 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 currently offering any rent specials?
6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 pet-friendly?
No, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 offer parking?
Yes, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 offers parking.
Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have a pool?
Yes, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 has a pool.
Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have accessible units?
No, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 does not have accessible units.
Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4 has units with air conditioning.

