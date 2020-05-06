6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4

Amenities

****Available February 21st!!*****



----Showings won't start till February 8th!----



This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Old Mill Condos is spacious and is approximately 1136 sqft. There are 2 levels in this great condo. The main floor includes living room, kitchen dining room area, bedroom and bathroom. The 2nd level has a loft area and an additional bedroom and bathroom. Make sure to check out the 2 balconies and the nice view of the creek running behind the condo!



Rent covers cost for water, trash, carport, pool and clubhouse.



Will consider one small dog for $350 Pet deposit.



FEATURES:

2 levels

All Kitchen Appliances

Ceiling Fan

Washer and Dryer

2 Balcony area

1 Car Covered Carport

A/C

WATER and TRASH Included

Swimming Pool and Clubhouse

NO Section 8



Easy access to DTC area, shopping and hiking/biking trails. Located at Arapahahoe and Holly

Cherry Creek School District :

Elementary: Homestead

Middle School: West

High School: Cherry Creek



For Showings, please call or text Oliver McCracken at 630-390-6650 or email Oliver@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.