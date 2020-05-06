6761 S Ivy Way Apt B4

Amenities
This 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo In Old Mill Condos is spacious and is approximately 1136 sqft. There are 2 levels in this great condo. The main floor includes living room, kitchen dining room area, bedroom and bathroom. The 2nd level has a loft area and an additional bedroom and bathroom. Make sure to check out the 2 balconies and the nice view of the creek running behind the condo!
Rent covers cost for water, trash, carport, pool and clubhouse.
Will consider one small dog for $350 Pet deposit.
FEATURES:
2 levels
All Kitchen Appliances
Ceiling Fan
Washer and Dryer
2 Balcony area
1 Car Covered Carport
A/C
WATER and TRASH Included
Swimming Pool and Clubhouse
NO Section 8
Easy access to DTC area, shopping and hiking/biking trails. Located at Arapahahoe and Holly
Cherry Creek School District :
Elementary: Homestead
Middle School: West
High School: Cherry Creek
