6726 S. Poplar Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

3-Bedroom End Unit Townhome in Centennial w/ Patio and 2-Car Garage - Available Now!! - Bright, beautiful and freshly painted 3-bedroom/2.5-bathroom townhome in Centennial. This spacious end-unit features a main floor with living space, dining room, kitchen and 1/2 bath. Enjoy laminate wood flooring on the main floor and plush carpet throughout the rest of the home. Upstairs are the full guest bathroom and two bedrooms including the master suite with a spacious bathroom vanity, closet, full length mirrors and 3/4 bathroom. The basement is semi-finished with a large carpeted third bedroom. The unfinished basement offers plenty of space for extra storage needs, and a laundry area with washer/dryer included. There is a large fenced patio area off the living room with a gate leading to the 2-car garage.



Water/sewer/trash is included in the rent, as well as access to the community's amenities - clubhouse, swimming pool, and tennis courts. Home includes central a/c and ceiling fans; however, the fireplace is for aesthetic purposes only. Pets may be considered with additional refundable pet deposit.



Enjoy the convenience of living just off I25, and just minutes from I225, C470 and light rail for easy commuting! DTC, Meridian, and Sky Ridge are all also just minutes away. This great home in this great location will not last long!



LINK TO VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/gxjAe5WauQs



LINK TO ONLINE APPLICATION: https://flrentals.appfolio.com/listings/detail/c396ef5e-a80f-4013-a4d3-626941d7c0b4



(RLNE4936143)