6476 S Ivy Ct Available 04/01/20 Nice 4 Bed 3 Bath Remodel Home Centennial Co Cherry Creek Schools - Exceptional 4 Bedroom w/Master Suite, 3 Bath Remodeled Home in Centennial, Cherry Creek Schools. Beautiful Open Concept Kitchen w/ Granite Counters and Granite Island, Stainless Appliances, Chefs Kitchen, High End Range and Appliances, Large Pantry, Open to Large Family Room w/ Fireplace and Glass Backyard Door.. Formal Dining Room Formal Living Room with High Ceilings, Special Moldings, Beautiful Wood Floors throughout Main Floor. Impressive Ornate Glass Double Door Entry, Wrought Iron &Onyx Railings on Stairs,

Impressive High Ceiling Living Room upon Entry.

New Carpet, New Paint Almost Entire Home.

Double Glass Front Doors, Front Porch. On Quiet Cul de Sac.

Private Mature Peaceful Backyard with Custom Back Porch.

Dog Run with Doggy Door to Garage.

Master Suite w/Double Doors to Bath/Shower/Walk-in Closet.

2 Car Garage, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer.

Never Rented Before

Near Arapahoe and Holly, Near Most Everything. Minutes to DTC or Downtown

AVAILABLE April 1st Possibly SOONER

Move In Early? Call Us.

Cherry Creek Schools

Call for Details.



