Centennial, CO
6476 S Ivy Ct
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:24 PM

6476 S Ivy Ct

6476 South Ivy Court · No Longer Available
Location

6476 South Ivy Court, Centennial, CO 80111

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
6476 S Ivy Ct Available 04/01/20 Nice 4 Bed 3 Bath Remodel Home Centennial Co Cherry Creek Schools - Exceptional 4 Bedroom w/Master Suite, 3 Bath Remodeled Home in Centennial, Cherry Creek Schools. Beautiful Open Concept Kitchen w/ Granite Counters and Granite Island, Stainless Appliances, Chefs Kitchen, High End Range and Appliances, Large Pantry, Open to Large Family Room w/ Fireplace and Glass Backyard Door.. Formal Dining Room Formal Living Room with High Ceilings, Special Moldings, Beautiful Wood Floors throughout Main Floor. Impressive Ornate Glass Double Door Entry, Wrought Iron &Onyx Railings on Stairs,
Impressive High Ceiling Living Room upon Entry.
New Carpet, New Paint Almost Entire Home.
Double Glass Front Doors, Front Porch. On Quiet Cul de Sac.
Private Mature Peaceful Backyard with Custom Back Porch.
Dog Run with Doggy Door to Garage.
Master Suite w/Double Doors to Bath/Shower/Walk-in Closet.
2 Car Garage, Finished Basement, Washer and Dryer.
Never Rented Before
Near Arapahoe and Holly, Near Most Everything. Minutes to DTC or Downtown
AVAILABLE April 1st Possibly SOONER
Move In Early? Call Us.
Cherry Creek Schools
Call for Details.

(RLNE3477185)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6476 S Ivy Ct have any available units?
6476 S Ivy Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6476 S Ivy Ct have?
Some of 6476 S Ivy Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6476 S Ivy Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6476 S Ivy Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6476 S Ivy Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6476 S Ivy Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6476 S Ivy Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6476 S Ivy Ct offers parking.
Does 6476 S Ivy Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6476 S Ivy Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6476 S Ivy Ct have a pool?
No, 6476 S Ivy Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6476 S Ivy Ct have accessible units?
No, 6476 S Ivy Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6476 S Ivy Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6476 S Ivy Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6476 S Ivy Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6476 S Ivy Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
