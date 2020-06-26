6145 S Jericho Way

Amenities
Stunning home in the white picket fence neighborhood of Greenfield in Centennial! Corner lot home with a huge backyard, newly updated kitchen and beautifully remodeled. This beautiful home features an open and bright floor plan with 20ft vaulted ceilings, gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level as well as conveniently located large built-ins in the kitchen for all your storage needs! All the bedrooms are located on the upper level with the master bedroom featuring a 5-piece master bath and the second and third bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom between them. This community also offers a community pool and clubhouse and feeds into the Cherry Creek School District. One of a kind!
