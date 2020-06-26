All apartments in Centennial
6145 S Jericho Way
Last updated July 16 2019 at 9:50 AM

6145 S Jericho Way

6145 South Jericho Way · No Longer Available
Location

6145 South Jericho Way, Centennial, CO 80016
Greenfield

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Jericho - Property Id: 130571

Stunning home in the white picket fence neighborhood of Greenfield in Centennial! Corner lot home with a huge backyard, newly updated kitchen and beautifully remodeled. This beautiful home features an open and bright floor plan with 20ft vaulted ceilings, gorgeous wood floors throughout the first level as well as conveniently located large built-ins in the kitchen for all your storage needs! All the bedrooms are located on the upper level with the master bedroom featuring a 5-piece master bath and the second and third bedrooms share a jack-n-jill bathroom between them. This community also offers a community pool and clubhouse and feeds into the Cherry Creek School District. One of a kind!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/130571p
Property Id 130571

(RLNE5011206)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6145 S Jericho Way have any available units?
6145 S Jericho Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 6145 S Jericho Way have?
Some of 6145 S Jericho Way's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6145 S Jericho Way currently offering any rent specials?
6145 S Jericho Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6145 S Jericho Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6145 S Jericho Way is pet friendly.
Does 6145 S Jericho Way offer parking?
No, 6145 S Jericho Way does not offer parking.
Does 6145 S Jericho Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6145 S Jericho Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6145 S Jericho Way have a pool?
Yes, 6145 S Jericho Way has a pool.
Does 6145 S Jericho Way have accessible units?
No, 6145 S Jericho Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6145 S Jericho Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6145 S Jericho Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6145 S Jericho Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6145 S Jericho Way does not have units with air conditioning.
