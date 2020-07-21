All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:55 AM

5901 S Perth St

5901 South Perth Street · No Longer Available
Location

5901 South Perth Street, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This Fabulous Large Ranch is in the Cherry Creek School District! The main floor of this home is light and bright and very open, features vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. A lovely formal dining room greets you. The family room has a wood burning fireplace to keep your family extra warm on those cold winter nights. The kitchen has a sunny eat-in space, as well as granite counters, hardwood flooring, and views to the backyard. The master bedroom is extra spacious! A main floor bathroom has direct access to the master bedroom with custom finishes including granite, vanity, lighting, and mirror. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs. The basement is finished with a large bedroom,rec room, large walk-in closet, storage space and Â¾ bath. You'll love the yard with a large deck and a extra utility shed for storage. Your family will enjoy this extra large corner lot for not only entertaining but you could also make a space for your RV and TOYS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5901 S Perth St have any available units?
5901 S Perth St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5901 S Perth St have?
Some of 5901 S Perth St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5901 S Perth St currently offering any rent specials?
5901 S Perth St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5901 S Perth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5901 S Perth St is pet friendly.
Does 5901 S Perth St offer parking?
Yes, 5901 S Perth St offers parking.
Does 5901 S Perth St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5901 S Perth St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5901 S Perth St have a pool?
No, 5901 S Perth St does not have a pool.
Does 5901 S Perth St have accessible units?
No, 5901 S Perth St does not have accessible units.
Does 5901 S Perth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5901 S Perth St has units with dishwashers.
Does 5901 S Perth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 5901 S Perth St does not have units with air conditioning.
