5901 S Perth St

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This Fabulous Large Ranch is in the Cherry Creek School District! The main floor of this home is light and bright and very open, features vaulted ceilings and lots of windows. A lovely formal dining room greets you. The family room has a wood burning fireplace to keep your family extra warm on those cold winter nights. The kitchen has a sunny eat-in space, as well as granite counters, hardwood flooring, and views to the backyard. The master bedroom is extra spacious! A main floor bathroom has direct access to the master bedroom with custom finishes including granite, vanity, lighting, and mirror. There are two additional bedrooms upstairs. The basement is finished with a large bedroom,rec room, large walk-in closet, storage space and Â¾ bath. You'll love the yard with a large deck and a extra utility shed for storage. Your family will enjoy this extra large corner lot for not only entertaining but you could also make a space for your RV and TOYS