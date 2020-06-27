All apartments in Centennial
Last updated August 2 2019

5849 South Perth Place

5849 South Perth Place · No Longer Available
Location

5849 South Perth Place, Centennial, CO 80015
Parkborough

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #954421

Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home in Cherry Creek School District. This meticulously maintained home with finished basement has 2370 square feet of living space.

A sunny open floor plan with a great flow throughout the living space that extends to a large outdoor entertaining area with a lighted covered patio. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level including the 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The bright and open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, and plenty of storage with a large pantry. The finished basement offers another bedroom, bonus room and additional family room. Additional features include air conditioning and washer/dryer hook ups. Parking for this home is a 2 car attached garage.

Outside enjoy the Colorado summer on the deck. The yard does have a sprinkler system making watering simple. Less than 10 minutes to all the shopping, dining and entertainment at Southlands including summer concerts. Easy access to Smoky Hill Road and E-470. Less than 30 minutes to DIA via E-470.

Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.

Rent includes trash and recycling.

Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #954421

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5849 South Perth Place have any available units?
5849 South Perth Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5849 South Perth Place have?
Some of 5849 South Perth Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5849 South Perth Place currently offering any rent specials?
5849 South Perth Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5849 South Perth Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5849 South Perth Place is pet friendly.
Does 5849 South Perth Place offer parking?
Yes, 5849 South Perth Place offers parking.
Does 5849 South Perth Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5849 South Perth Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5849 South Perth Place have a pool?
No, 5849 South Perth Place does not have a pool.
Does 5849 South Perth Place have accessible units?
No, 5849 South Perth Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5849 South Perth Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5849 South Perth Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5849 South Perth Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5849 South Perth Place has units with air conditioning.
