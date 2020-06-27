5849 South Perth Place

Amenities
Schedule a showing at your convenience between 7:00am - 7:00pm. Visit www.rently.com and enter property #954421
Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath ranch home in Cherry Creek School District. This meticulously maintained home with finished basement has 2370 square feet of living space.
A sunny open floor plan with a great flow throughout the living space that extends to a large outdoor entertaining area with a lighted covered patio. This home has hardwood floors throughout the main level including the 3 bedrooms on the main floor. The bright and open kitchen has stainless steel appliances, butcher block counter tops, and plenty of storage with a large pantry. The finished basement offers another bedroom, bonus room and additional family room. Additional features include air conditioning and washer/dryer hook ups. Parking for this home is a 2 car attached garage.
Outside enjoy the Colorado summer on the deck. The yard does have a sprinkler system making watering simple. Less than 10 minutes to all the shopping, dining and entertainment at Southlands including summer concerts. Easy access to Smoky Hill Road and E-470. Less than 30 minutes to DIA via E-470.
Pets allowed with owner approval and deposit.
Rent includes trash and recycling.
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.