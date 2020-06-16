All apartments in Centennial
5316 S Telluride Ct
Last updated May 22 2019 at 7:43 AM

5316 S Telluride Ct

5316 South Telluride Court · No Longer Available
Location

5316 South Telluride Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Smoky Hill

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This three-bedroom house is in an established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees! It has a large fenced in back yard, open floor plan, attached two car garage, and is located on a quiet, low traffic street with a cul-de-sac! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a private sink! It is located just a few miles from the popular shopping area, Arapahoe Crossings! This house is close to tons of shopping and restaurants! If you would like to see this property, email us at Rentals@tedarla.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5316 S Telluride Ct have any available units?
5316 S Telluride Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
Is 5316 S Telluride Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5316 S Telluride Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5316 S Telluride Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5316 S Telluride Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 5316 S Telluride Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5316 S Telluride Ct offers parking.
Does 5316 S Telluride Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5316 S Telluride Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5316 S Telluride Ct have a pool?
No, 5316 S Telluride Ct does not have a pool.
Does 5316 S Telluride Ct have accessible units?
No, 5316 S Telluride Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5316 S Telluride Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 5316 S Telluride Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5316 S Telluride Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5316 S Telluride Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
