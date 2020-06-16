5316 S Telluride Ct

Amenities

This three-bedroom house is in an established neighborhood with beautiful mature trees! It has a large fenced in back yard, open floor plan, attached two car garage, and is located on a quiet, low traffic street with a cul-de-sac! The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a private sink! It is located just a few miles from the popular shopping area, Arapahoe Crossings! This house is close to tons of shopping and restaurants! If you would like to see this property, email us at Rentals@tedarla.com.