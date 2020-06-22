5225 S Netherland Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

AVAIL 08/15



12 MONTH LEASE TERM



This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously and affordably in the heart of the Centennial and Cherry Creek School District 5!



Details:

2BR/2.5BA

Gorgeous, Open-Concept Kitchen

Large Kitchen Island Great for Entertaining

Cozy, Dark-Wood Plank Floors

Huge Dining Room

Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space

Large Office/Den

Tons of Natural Light

1,700+ Square Feet

3 Levels with Unfinished Basement

Stainless Steel Appliances

HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)

Washer/Dryer

Massive, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass

Cement Porch-- Great for Entertaining!

Enclosed Backyard Shed for Storage

Tall, Vaulted Ceilings



Nearby to Pioneer Park, King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and so much more!



PET FRIENDLY! Owner is open to one dog with approval and $350 Pet Deposit, no pet rent!



Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas, Intermountain Electric, Water, and Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!



For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.



We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.