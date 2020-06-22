5225 S Netherland Way

Amenities
AVAIL 08/15
12 MONTH LEASE TERM
This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously and affordably in the heart of the Centennial and Cherry Creek School District 5!
Details:
2BR/2.5BA
Gorgeous, Open-Concept Kitchen
Large Kitchen Island Great for Entertaining
Cozy, Dark-Wood Plank Floors
Huge Dining Room
Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space
Large Office/Den
Tons of Natural Light
1,700+ Square Feet
3 Levels with Unfinished Basement
Stainless Steel Appliances
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer
Massive, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Cement Porch-- Great for Entertaining!
Enclosed Backyard Shed for Storage
Tall, Vaulted Ceilings
Nearby to Pioneer Park, King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and so much more!
PET FRIENDLY! Owner is open to one dog with approval and $350 Pet Deposit, no pet rent!
Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas, Intermountain Electric, Water, and Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!
For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com
To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.
We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.