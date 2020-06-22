All apartments in Centennial
5225 S Netherland Way

5225 South Netherland Way · No Longer Available
Location

5225 South Netherland Way, Centennial, CO 80015
Park View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
AVAIL 08/15

12 MONTH LEASE TERM

This Modern, Charming Centennial Home offers all the upgrades and remodels to live luxuriously and affordably in the heart of the Centennial and Cherry Creek School District 5!

Details:
2BR/2.5BA
Gorgeous, Open-Concept Kitchen
Large Kitchen Island Great for Entertaining
Cozy, Dark-Wood Plank Floors
Huge Dining Room
Bedrooms Include Lots of Closet Space
Large Office/Den
Tons of Natural Light
1,700+ Square Feet
3 Levels with Unfinished Basement
Stainless Steel Appliances
HUGE, OVER SIZED 2 Car Garage, Plus Room for Storage (Easy Street Parking)
Washer/Dryer
Massive, Enclosed Back Yard with Plush Grass
Cement Porch-- Great for Entertaining!
Enclosed Backyard Shed for Storage
Tall, Vaulted Ceilings

Nearby to Pioneer Park, King Soopers, Starbucks, Walgreens, and so much more!

PET FRIENDLY! Owner is open to one dog with approval and $350 Pet Deposit, no pet rent!

Resident Utilities: Xcel Gas, Intermountain Electric, Water, and Cable/Internet. Trash Included in Rent!

For Showings, call or text Dillon @ 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

To Apply, please visit our website at www.NewAgeRE.com . All adults over the age of 18 must be screened and named on the lease. $40 application fee/applicant.

We are not responsible for inaccurate information. For the most accurate information, please visit our website at NewAgeRE.com or contact the leasing agent listed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5225 S Netherland Way have any available units?
5225 S Netherland Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5225 S Netherland Way have?
Some of 5225 S Netherland Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5225 S Netherland Way currently offering any rent specials?
5225 S Netherland Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5225 S Netherland Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5225 S Netherland Way is pet friendly.
Does 5225 S Netherland Way offer parking?
Yes, 5225 S Netherland Way does offer parking.
Does 5225 S Netherland Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5225 S Netherland Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5225 S Netherland Way have a pool?
No, 5225 S Netherland Way does not have a pool.
Does 5225 S Netherland Way have accessible units?
No, 5225 S Netherland Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5225 S Netherland Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5225 S Netherland Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5225 S Netherland Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5225 S Netherland Way has units with air conditioning.
