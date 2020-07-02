All apartments in Centennial
Last updated April 8 2020 at 11:15 PM

5211 South Cathay Court

5211 South Cathay Court · No Longer Available
Location

5211 South Cathay Court, Centennial, CO 80015

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Centennial will welcome you with 4,387 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, main floor bath, main floor office, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a rec room, wet bar, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.

Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Big Sandy Park. Also nearby are Quincy Reservoir, Buffalo Wild Wings, Walmart, Safeway, AMC DINE-IN, Southlands, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.

Nearby schools include Peakview Elementary School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, and Eagle Crest High School.

1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

