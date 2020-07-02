5211 South Cathay Court

Amenities

This gorgeous 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home in Centennial will welcome you with 4,387 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all appliances, a pantry for extra storage, and a breakfast nook. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, main floor bath, main floor office, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, a cozy fireplace, a rec room, wet bar, washer and dryer hookups, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is an attached 3 car garage.



Enjoy the beautiful mountain views of Colorado from the patio, deck, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, and Big Sandy Park. Also nearby are Quincy Reservoir, Buffalo Wild Wings, Walmart, Safeway, AMC DINE-IN, Southlands, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to E-470.



Nearby schools include Peakview Elementary School, Thunder Ridge Middle School, and Eagle Crest High School.



1 small dog is welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



