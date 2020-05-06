All apartments in Centennial
Centennial, CO
5171 South Laredo Court
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:42 AM

5171 South Laredo Court

5171 South Laredo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5171 South Laredo Court, Centennial, CO 80015
Piney Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Cozy single-family home located in the Smoky Hill Neighborhood. This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the main level, a wood fireplace in the living room and a spacious finished basement. The kitchen is a highlight of this home including an open and bright floor plan along with a formal dining space great for entertaining guests! Outside you will find a fenced back yard, a wood deck, and a two-car garage. This neighborhood offers access to a community pool, and is conveniently located near the Cherry Creek State Park and the Cherry Creek Shopping center which contains some of Denver’s best eateries and bars. The school district includes: Trails West Elem, Falcon Creek Middle, Grandview High. You do not want to miss out on this great property!

Available Now!

Pets - Yes
Laundry - Washer / Dryer
Parking - 2 car garage

Please verify all information listed above with the appropriate authority at support@gkhouses.com prior to leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5171 South Laredo Court have any available units?
5171 South Laredo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 5171 South Laredo Court have?
Some of 5171 South Laredo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5171 South Laredo Court currently offering any rent specials?
5171 South Laredo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5171 South Laredo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5171 South Laredo Court is pet friendly.
Does 5171 South Laredo Court offer parking?
Yes, 5171 South Laredo Court offers parking.
Does 5171 South Laredo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5171 South Laredo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5171 South Laredo Court have a pool?
Yes, 5171 South Laredo Court has a pool.
Does 5171 South Laredo Court have accessible units?
No, 5171 South Laredo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5171 South Laredo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5171 South Laredo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5171 South Laredo Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5171 South Laredo Court does not have units with air conditioning.
