5171 South Laredo Court

Cozy single-family home located in the Smoky Hill Neighborhood. This property features four bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout the main level, a wood fireplace in the living room and a spacious finished basement. The kitchen is a highlight of this home including an open and bright floor plan along with a formal dining space great for entertaining guests! Outside you will find a fenced back yard, a wood deck, and a two-car garage. This neighborhood offers access to a community pool, and is conveniently located near the Cherry Creek State Park and the Cherry Creek Shopping center which contains some of Denver’s best eateries and bars. The school district includes: Trails West Elem, Falcon Creek Middle, Grandview High. You do not want to miss out on this great property!



Available Now!



Pets - Yes

Laundry - Washer / Dryer

Parking - 2 car garage



