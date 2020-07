Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Peakview Centennial Unit C - Property Id: 314313



Beautifully remodeled home in the heart of Centennial CO. 8 minutes to Denver Tech Center and 20 min to downtown Denver. Located on a cul de sac in a quiet family neighborhood. Perfect location for working professionals. This unit is an upstairs bedroom of the house. Shared living spaces are the bathroom across the hall, main floor living room, main floor kitchen, and backyard. Property owners have two dogs that will live in separate living spaces but will share the backyard. Renters that do not want to interact with dogs can use front deck and front yard for activities. The house has two large decks in front and behind the house and backs up to a park. The house will split utilities by amount of renters. Most all utilities are updated and energy efficient. There are also two more upstairs bedrooms that will share one remodeled bathroom if you know of friends or family that are looking to rent as well. Remodeled kitchen not shown in pics

No Pets Allowed



