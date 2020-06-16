All apartments in Centennial
Last updated March 26 2020 at 5:26 PM

4260 East Fremont Avenue

4260 East Fremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4260 East Fremont Avenue, Centennial, CO 80122

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Unique apartment that includes all utilities! House basement unit for rent, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,107 sq ft in Centennial just minutes to DTC, C-470, Southglenn, entertainment, shopping and restaurants. The interior unit offers a separate entrance, large living room, dining area, full kitchen with dishwasher, large bedroom and 1 non-conforming bedroom or office. Washer and dryer in unit. Amenities include gas, electric, water, sewer, internet and trash. No Pets. No Smoking. Street parking only. Partially furnished leasing options. Non-refundable application fee of $40. Available March 1st!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have any available units?
4260 East Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Centennial, CO.
What amenities does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 4260 East Fremont Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 East Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4260 East Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 East Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4260 East Fremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Centennial.
Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue offer parking?
No, 4260 East Fremont Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4260 East Fremont Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 4260 East Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4260 East Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4260 East Fremont Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 4260 East Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4260 East Fremont Avenue has units with air conditioning.

