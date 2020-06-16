4260 East Fremont Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Unique apartment that includes all utilities! House basement unit for rent, 2 bed, 1 bath, 1,107 sq ft in Centennial just minutes to DTC, C-470, Southglenn, entertainment, shopping and restaurants. The interior unit offers a separate entrance, large living room, dining area, full kitchen with dishwasher, large bedroom and 1 non-conforming bedroom or office. Washer and dryer in unit. Amenities include gas, electric, water, sewer, internet and trash. No Pets. No Smoking. Street parking only. Partially furnished leasing options. Non-refundable application fee of $40. Available March 1st!

