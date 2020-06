Amenities

2726 E. Otero Place #8 Available 04/15/20 Very nice 3 bed 2 bath condo in Otero Ridge! - Great 3 bed 2 bath condo In Otero Ridge! Updated kitchen and baths, nice open layout, 2 reserved parking spaces, full sized stackable washer and dryer included plus all other appliances. Amenities include swimming pool, clubhouse and gym. 2 bedrooms and bathroom upstairs, one bedroom and bathroom on main level, eat-in kitchen area, wood fireplace, and patio.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4875357)